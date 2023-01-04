Subscribe
Fuel City station now open

Jan 4, 2023

Travelers through Wylie will have a new option to meet their personal and automotive fuel needs at a new 10,000 square-foot gas station and convenience store.

Fuel City held a soft opening of its eighth location in Wylie Friday, Dec. 30, located at the intersection of State Highway 78 and Eubanks Lane, to complement three other locations in North Texas — two in Dallas and one in Mesquite. There are also locations in Saginaw, Cedar Hill and Haltom City.

Yvonne Rogers, the general manager of the Wylie location, said the opening of a new Fuel City can draw lots of traffic through its doors and at its pumps. The business is also likely to create around 85 jobs, most of which are full time.

“Typically, we are very busy upon opening, and with a soft opening we can make sure everything is operating up to the Fuel City standard,” Rogers said.

In addition to providing 24 pumping stations for automobiles in front of the main convenience store and five hi-flow diesel lanes for trucks in the back of the store, Fuel City will bring a lineup of food and beverage options for travelers making a pit stop along SH 78. Known for its famous Fuel City Tacos, the station will also have a Little Caesars Express Pizza.

The Little Caesars will offer cheese, pepperoni and three meat pizzas in a medium size, three meat and pepperoni deep dish pizzas, the iconic “Crazy Bread” and wings in buffalo sauce or the original flavor.

Unique to Wylie’s Fuel City is the Growler Bar, which will serve 20 craft beers by the pint, crowler or growler. The crowler size is a 32-ounce can while the growler is 64 ounces. Customers will also be able to purchase daiquiris in 20-ounce, 32-ounce and 44-ounce sizes through the drive-thru. For now, the beer will not be available at the drive-thru.

For the full story, see the Jan. 4 issue of The Wylie News.

