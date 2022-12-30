City adds to economic base, expands services

The past year was busy for Wylie including an increase in the amount of sales tax collected, the opening of a new fire station and the appointment of a permanent city manager.

Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter said the city’s continued focus on economic growth contributed to a 9% increase in the amount of sales tax collected. The city projects to continue adding to its economic base as it moves forward on projects, such as the future Glen Echo Brewing on Birmingham Street and development along the corner of Brown Street and State Highway 78.

While the city added business, it also took improvements into the parks system, including the future addition of two splash pads and a dog park, said Porter. The additions were made possible because of the city’s unassigned fund balance, which was also used to enhance the city’s first responders.

Porter said other upgrades were made to Wylie Fire-Rescue’s vehicle fleet and the Smith Public Library, adding that the city commissioned a new fire station.

“The continued commitment to first responders and public safety were on full display with the opening of Fire Station No. 4,” Porter said. “The Wylie Police Department oversaw a 12% reduction in the crime rate while also expanding services to include a full-time mental health coordinator that assists both our citizens and first responders.”

He continued that the city also maintained its commitment to spending taxpayer dollars judiciously.

“These were all accomplished while maintaining a commitment to fiscal responsibility that resulted in adopting the no new revenue rate for the sixth consecutive year,” Porter said.

The city was also recognized as an excellent place to live for families by Fortune magazine.

“Wylie’s recognition as the 2nd Best Place in America for Families was a reflection of what we already know,” Porter said. “Wylie is an amazing place to live and a place we can be proud to call home.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 28 issue of The Wylie News.