Public comments wanted for design, reliability of power grid

Individuals interested in offering their feedback for the future of the Texas power grid must submit their comments by tomorrow.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas is accepting public comments through noon Thursday, Dec. 15, on issues such as reliability reform for the power grid and the future market design.“Texans expect and demand reliable power, so it’s important their voice be heard in this market design process,” said Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake. “The state is adding a city the size of Corpus Christi every year, and growth in reliable, on-demand power must keep up. Texas simply can’t wait any longer to make a market design change that will meet the electricity demands of our fast-growing state.”

Individuals interested in commenting can visit the Public Utility Commission’s website to provide feedback on the reform, future market design or both. The commission began the process of gathering public feedback in July 2021 and contracted a designer for the future electric grid in May 2022.

The feedback will be used to design the first two phases of the blueprint for wholesale electric market design.