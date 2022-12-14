Subscribe
Kaledek

Brown House celebrates history

by | Dec 14, 2022 | Latest

Residents looking to take a step into history can visit an iconic house located in downtown Wylie adorned with Victorian Era decor.

The Brown House, located at 301 N. Ballard Ave., held a grand opening for its welcome center Saturday, Dec. 3, after several months of preparation. Guest Services Specialist Tracy Lawson said staff had been planning for the opening since a soft opening in July.

Since 2015, the city of Wylie has owned the Brown House after acquiring it from the Birmingham Trust, said Lawson, adding that the house was privately owned through 1989. The house now serves as a welcome center for the city.

During the grand opening event, there were around 145 visitors throughout the day, Lawson said. The event featured live music, several speeches and tours of the home. She continued saying that the Victorian Era Brown House and Olde City Park form “fitting bookends” to the downtown area.

With the new welcome center, the interior has been decorated with furnishings that resemble a home of its period. Eagle-eyed viewers will also be able to view an original stained glass window in the home’s reading room that has survived over 100 years.

Lawson said the home serves as a beacon of the era when Wylie was founded alongside major railroads.

“We still have a rich history, we have a very storied history,” Lawson said. “We’re part of the Old West and the railway age. There was no Wylie until the railroads came by.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 14 issue of The Wylie News.

0 Comments

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

Related News

Algerians find community in Wylie

Algerians find community in Wylie

Dec 9, 2022 |

Although they are thousands of miles and an ocean away from their home country, Algerians have found familiar comforts in North Texas, namely Wylie. Situated in North Africa along the Mediterranean Sea, Algeria has a population of around 44.2 million people as of 2022...

read more
Over 17,500 shoebox gifts collected in Collin County

Over 17,500 shoebox gifts collected in Collin County

Dec 8, 2022 |

Although National Collection Week is in the rearview mirror, online shoebox creations are still being accepted by Samaritan’s Purse for Operation Christmas Child. The nonprofit has built on the initial work of donating shoeboxes to children in wartorn Bosnia in 1993....

read more
Police shooting suspect indicted

Police shooting suspect indicted

Dec 7, 2022 |

The suspect accused of shooting two Sachse police officers was indicted by the Collin County grand jury Tuesday, Nov. 29. Josiah Israel Perez, 26, was arrested Oct. 3 and has been held at the Collin County Jail since. He currently faces two felony counts for...

read more
Programs planned by PD to ease holiday stress

Programs planned by PD to ease holiday stress

Dec 7, 2022 |

As the holiday season inches closer, the Wylie Police Department is hosting two programs designed to ensure the holidays are a positive experience for residents. Its first program is Operation Blue Santa, one that has been run since the mid-1990s and provides gifts...

read more
Ukraine Front Line sending much needed aid

Ukraine Front Line sending much needed aid

Dec 2, 2022 |

What started out as a group of individuals meeting online has turned into a globally-connected nonprofit dedicated to providing needed wartime supplies to Ukraine. Connecting through the online chat forum Reddit, Ukraine Front Line, Inc.’s President, Steven Watford,...

read more
Resident feedback wanted on mobility study

Resident feedback wanted on mobility study

Dec 1, 2022 |

To address future transportation needs, Collin County is conducting a future mobility study that is set to be finished next year. Currently, the county is seeking resident feedback on its study at the midpoint as it solicits feedback on draft recommendations before...

read more
P&Z considers rezoning requests

P&Z considers rezoning requests

Nov 30, 2022 |

Special uses were the subject of the most recent Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Two public hearings were held to that effect Nov. 15 at City Hall when commissioners gathered to consider two rezoning requests for properties located along State Highway...

read more
Festive weekend ahead

Festive weekend ahead

Nov 30, 2022 |

It is once again time for holiday festivities with several cities hosting parades and events throughout the first week of December. Individuals looking to cross some holiday shopping off their lists can do so for a local cause Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 with...

read more
Send a Letter to Santa this Christmas

Send a Letter to Santa this Christmas

Nov 28, 2022 | ,

If you’re the parents/guardians of elementary school-age children, the News is collecting Letters to Santa again this year. The letters will be printed in the December 21 edition of The Wylie News. Please print out the attached document, have your child write their...

read more
Raiders ready for 6A challenge

Raiders ready for 6A challenge

Nov 27, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East basketball team just missed out on the playoffs last season but is ready to step up to the 6A level. Under first-year head coach Brent Kelley, Wylie East finished sixth in the district standings last season, but saw major strides taken from the season...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes