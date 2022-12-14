Brown House celebrates history

Residents looking to take a step into history can visit an iconic house located in downtown Wylie adorned with Victorian Era decor.

The Brown House, located at 301 N. Ballard Ave., held a grand opening for its welcome center Saturday, Dec. 3, after several months of preparation. Guest Services Specialist Tracy Lawson said staff had been planning for the opening since a soft opening in July.

Since 2015, the city of Wylie has owned the Brown House after acquiring it from the Birmingham Trust, said Lawson, adding that the house was privately owned through 1989. The house now serves as a welcome center for the city.

During the grand opening event, there were around 145 visitors throughout the day, Lawson said. The event featured live music, several speeches and tours of the home. She continued saying that the Victorian Era Brown House and Olde City Park form “fitting bookends” to the downtown area.

With the new welcome center, the interior has been decorated with furnishings that resemble a home of its period. Eagle-eyed viewers will also be able to view an original stained glass window in the home’s reading room that has survived over 100 years.

Lawson said the home serves as a beacon of the era when Wylie was founded alongside major railroads.

“We still have a rich history, we have a very storied history,” Lawson said. “We’re part of the Old West and the railway age. There was no Wylie until the railroads came by.”

