Resident feedback wanted on mobility study

To address future transportation needs, Collin County is conducting a future mobility study that is set to be finished next year.

Currently, the county is seeking resident feedback on its study at the midpoint as it solicits feedback on draft recommendations before proposing them to local cities and government partners. There is an online public hearing that will remain live at ccfuturemobility.com/virtual-public-meeting until Thursday, Dec. 15.

The future mobility study is attempting to assess the needs that future residential and commercial growth will have on roadways throughout the county. Using data the county has collected, it is projecting needs that could arise 30 years from now and beyond.

The study began during the summer in 2020 before the first phase was completed in October 2021. Previously, the county conducted a future mobility study in 2014 and is looking to revise its recommendations with this iteration.

Public involvement is one aspect the county is looking to engage as it solidifies the recommendations county employees will present to local cities and other partners when it implements road infrastructure and transportation improvements.

With an increasing population, the county anticipates that its roadway needs will continue to grow. Between 2010 and 2021, Collin County’s population grew 41% to 1.1 million people from 787,102 residents.

According to estimates in the future mobility plan, the county is projected to have a population of nearly 3.5 million by 2070. The same estimates predict that several cities in the eastern portion of the county will have populations that exceed 100,000.

Maps shown during the public presentation show several potential limitations to the ability of individuals to access transportation because of increased planned developments. Areas of particular interest are found in Princeton, Lavon and Nevada where populations continue to grow.

The presentation identifies that most roadways throughout the county — and in areas of high growth — are two-lane roads that will not support the burgeoning population. Feedback from earlier public meetings identified several areas of concern along State Highway 78 between Sachse and Wylie. Those concerns also cropped up on roads near Lucas, Lavon and Nevada that are also seeing increased development.

To view a summary of past phases, provide feedback and view the public meeting presentation, visit the study’s website.

