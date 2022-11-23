Christian Care Week kicks off

Local community leaders, businesspeople and nonprofit organizations gathered for a first-time breakfast to honor the contributions of a local food pantry.

Wylie Christian Care Week typically takes place about a week before Thanksgiving and is a major fundraising source for the Wylie Community Christian Care Center which serves several surrounding communities.

Prior to the live action, the East Fork Masonic Lodge awarded The Cross Church’s pastor, Kris Segrest, with its Community Builder Award. Representatives of the lodge said it is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a non-Freemason.

Co-Executive Director of Wylie Community Christian Care Center Mary Warkentine spoke during the event about her nonprofit’s work and how it is made possible with the help of other community organizations. She added that 5 Loaves in Sachse, Amazing Grace Food Pantry and Hope for the Cities all shared the important mission of providing more than just food for area residents.

As part of the partnership, these local pantries often share resources with one another, said Warkentine.

“5 Loaves and Amazing Grace have supplied us with nearly all of the meat we have given over the last six months,” Warkentine said. “You know what meat costs now and we couldn’t afford to go buy that. We thank you and appreciate you for helping us and being an ally in feeding this community.”

She continued that Wylie Community Christian Care Center has more than doubled its new clients this year and the nonprofit has distributed $150,000 in aid for rent and utilities year-to-date.

“The needs seem to continue increasing and we couldn’t have done this without you and your support,” Warkentine said. “With your continued support, we will keep on helping.”

