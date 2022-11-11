Fundraising effort to aid pastor, family

Members of the community are championing a fundraising effort to provide some financial relief for a longtime resident and pastor battling Stage IV cancer.

The benefit event, “More Alive than Ever,” will feature dinner and a pregame show, Monday, Nov. 21, followed by a comedy show and roast, in honor of Jeff Denton, pastor of Waterbrook Bible Fellowship Church.

An Italian dinner will be provided by Wylie’s own Napoli’s Italian Restaurant and will be served at The Cross Church Event Center from 6-7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30.

Following dinner, from 7:30-9 p.m., a Comedy Show and Roast in Jeff’s honor, will occur at The Cross Church Sanctuary.

Comedian Jason Earls, along with Waterbrook Church Elder Dave Burchett and Pastor John Robbins will take the stage to deliver some much-needed humor that Denton is so fond of.

Dinner and reserved tickets for the comedy show are $100 per person for adults and $50 for students. Dinner seating is limited to 300 individuals, and for those who prefer to attend only the comedy show, tickets are $25 per person.

Denton, an Illinois native and former broadcaster, has been a pastor for 32 years, the last 14 in Wylie at Waterbrook Church. In his role as a servant leader, Denton has worked with members of the community, local civic groups and area church pastors to build bridges and fortify relationships.

Denton’s outreach has also touched the lives of those in Ukraine following a trip to Eastern Europe with Pastor John Robbins in March to bring much needed medical supplies.

To purchase tickets or simply donate funds, go to https://linktr.ee/pastorjohn

All proceeds from the dinner and show will be donated to Denton and his family.