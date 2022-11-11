Subscribe
Veterans

Fundraising effort to aid pastor, family

by | Nov 11, 2022 | Latest

Members of the community are championing a fundraising effort to provide some financial relief for a longtime resident and pastor battling Stage IV cancer.

The benefit event, “More Alive than Ever,” will feature dinner and a pregame show, Monday, Nov. 21, followed by a comedy show and roast, in honor of Jeff Denton, pastor of Waterbrook Bible Fellowship Church.

An Italian dinner will be provided by Wylie’s own Napoli’s Italian Restaurant and will be served at The Cross Church Event Center from 6-7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30.

Following dinner, from 7:30-9 p.m., a Comedy Show and Roast in Jeff’s honor, will occur at The Cross Church Sanctuary.

Comedian Jason Earls, along with Waterbrook Church Elder Dave Burchett and Pastor John Robbins will take the stage to deliver some much-needed humor that Denton is so fond of.

Dinner and reserved tickets for the comedy show are $100 per person for adults and $50 for students. Dinner seating is limited to 300 individuals, and for those who prefer to attend only the comedy show, tickets are $25 per person.

Denton, an Illinois native and former broadcaster, has been a pastor for 32 years, the last 14 in Wylie at Waterbrook Church. In his role as a servant leader, Denton has worked with members of the community, local civic groups and area church pastors to build bridges and fortify relationships.

Denton’s outreach has also touched the lives of those in Ukraine following a trip to Eastern Europe with Pastor John Robbins in March to bring much needed medical supplies.

To purchase tickets or simply donate funds, go to https://linktr.ee/pastorjohn

All proceeds from the dinner and show will be donated to Denton and his family.

0 Comments

Related News

Real Options mobile unit coming to Wylie

Real Options mobile unit coming to Wylie

Nov 11, 2022 |

Residents in need of pregnancy resources have another option to turn to — one that has over three decades of experience serving Collin County. Allen-based nonprofit Real Options is partnering with The Cross Church in Wylie to provide pregnancy resources to residents...

read more
County offers much needed veterans services

County offers much needed veterans services

Nov 10, 2022 |

Navigating and filing paperwork for benefits available to veterans, their spouses and children can be a complex experience that can potentially overwhelm many individuals. In Plano, the small staff at Collin County Veterans Services (CCVS) work to make the process a...

read more
Christian Care Week kicks off next week

Christian Care Week kicks off next week

Nov 9, 2022 |

An annual week dedicated to a local nonprofit organization kicks off Nov. 15 with a first-ever event. In past years, local residents gathered for a fundraising luncheon as part of Wylie Christian Care Week. However, the annual event entering its 35th year will host a...

read more
Incumbents carry the day in local, state races

Incumbents carry the day in local, state races

Nov 9, 2022 |

Unofficial vote totals are pouring in across the state with all counties reporting election results. However, the vote totals will not become official until they are canvassed by state and local entities in the coming weeks. At the local level, Wylie voters cast...

read more
Veterans to be honored at Nov. 11 event

Veterans to be honored at Nov. 11 event

Nov 9, 2022 |

Local residents who served their country will be honored at an annual tradition put on by Wylie ISD. The school district will host its Veterans Day Program at 10:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Wylie Stadium, which is located at 2550 W. FM 544. Attendees are...

read more
One of Collin County’s most wanted apprehended

One of Collin County’s most wanted apprehended

Nov 8, 2022 |

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of its Top 10 most wanted was extradited to the county, according to a Nov. 8 news release. Susan O’Connor, 54, was charged with interference with child custody in 2009. That same year, she fled the state with her...

read more
Election Day is today

Election Day is today

Nov 8, 2022 |

Voters head to the polls today to cast ballots for races at the federal, state, county and local levels.  Polls opened at 7 a.m. today and will remain open until 7 p.m. Polling locations include the Michael J. Felix Community Center, which is located at 3815...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Mobility
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Mobility
Jersey Mikes May 2022