Veterans to be honored at Nov. 11 event

Local residents who served their country will be honored at an annual tradition put on by Wylie ISD.

The school district will host its Veterans Day Program at 10:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Wylie Stadium, which is located at 2550 W. FM 544. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 10:20 a.m. to be seated by the time the program begins.

Prior to the start of the program, a breakfast is held at Wylie High School from 9 to 10:20 a.m. for veterans.

Lt. Col. Darren James, the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) instructor at Wylie High School said last year’s event had 100 to 150 veterans in attendance for the breakfast and pass-in review.

Col. Charles “Brooks” McFarland Jr. oversees the Wylie East High School AFJROTC, which helps organize the annual Veterans Day program. All veterans are invited to attend, he said, and there is no required registration for attendance.

“AFJROTC cadets are responsible for all of the planning, practice and execution of this annual Veterans Day celebration and pass-in-review,” McFarland Jr. said. “Instructors set expectations, coach the key staff, provide feedback, then take pride in watching these young people honor our service just like all of the other veterans in attendance.”

McFarland Jr. added the goal of the AFJROTC is to help develop future citizens of character that will serve as leaders of the nation and community.

Veterans exemplify those traits, said McFarland Jr., and students involved with the AFJROTC have the opportunity to work with local veterans and veterans service organizations in Wylie. Service is not exclusive to military duty, he added.

“They see that our veterans’ dedication to service did not end with their service or sacrifices as members of our nation’s military,” McFarland Jr. said. “Our veterans remain incredibly active within our local communities as well. We honor and recognize all of their service on Veterans Day.”

For the full story, see the Nov. 9 issue of The Wylie News.