Subscribe
Veterans

Veterans to be honored at Nov. 11 event

by | Nov 9, 2022 | Latest

Local residents who served their country will be honored at an annual tradition put on by Wylie ISD.

The school district will host its Veterans Day Program at 10:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Wylie Stadium, which is located at 2550 W. FM 544. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 10:20 a.m. to be seated by the time the program begins.

Prior to the start of the program, a breakfast is held at Wylie High School from 9 to 10:20 a.m. for veterans.

Lt. Col. Darren James, the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) instructor at Wylie High School said last year’s event had 100 to 150 veterans in attendance for the breakfast and pass-in review.

Col. Charles “Brooks” McFarland Jr. oversees the Wylie East High School AFJROTC, which helps organize the annual Veterans Day program. All veterans are invited to attend, he said, and there is no required registration for attendance.

“AFJROTC cadets are responsible for all of the planning, practice and execution of this annual Veterans Day celebration and pass-in-review,” McFarland Jr. said. “Instructors set expectations, coach the key staff, provide feedback, then take pride in watching these young people honor our service just like all of the other veterans in attendance.”

McFarland Jr. added the goal of the AFJROTC is to help develop future citizens of character that will serve as leaders of the nation and community.

Veterans exemplify those traits, said McFarland Jr., and students involved with the AFJROTC have the opportunity to work with local veterans and veterans service organizations in Wylie. Service is not exclusive to military duty, he added.

“They see that our veterans’ dedication to service did not end with their service or sacrifices as members of our nation’s military,” McFarland Jr. said. “Our veterans remain incredibly active within our local communities as well. We honor and recognize all of their service on Veterans Day.”

For the full story, see the Nov. 9 issue of The Wylie News.

0 Comments

Related News

One of Collin County’s most wanted apprehended

One of Collin County’s most wanted apprehended

Nov 8, 2022 |

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of its Top 10 most wanted was extradited to the county, according to a Nov. 8 news release. Susan O’Connor, 54, was charged with interference with child custody in 2009. That same year, she fled the state with her...

read more
Election Day is today

Election Day is today

Nov 8, 2022 |

Voters head to the polls today to cast ballots for races at the federal, state, county and local levels.  Polls opened at 7 a.m. today and will remain open until 7 p.m. Polling locations include the Michael J. Felix Community Center, which is located at 3815...

read more
Wylie ISD playoff schedule

Wylie ISD playoff schedule

Nov 5, 2022 | ,

Wylie ISD playoff schedule: 6A Region II, Div II Rockwall Heath vs Wylie East Friday, 7:00 PM @ Wylie Stadium 6A Region II, Div I Mesquite Horn vs Wylie High Friday, 7:00 PM @ Eagle Stadium in Allen All tickets for playoff games will be sold online. Please note, there...

read more
Wylie shuts out Garland in second half

Wylie shuts out Garland in second half

Nov 4, 2022 | ,

WYLIE — Battling more weather delays and windy conditions, the Wylie Pirates capped off the regular season with a win. Wylie (7-3, 6-2 in 9-6A) started strongly to take an early lead over Garland (5-5, 4-4) in the first quarter, thanks to two key plays from the...

read more
Election Day Nov. 8

Election Day Nov. 8

Nov 4, 2022 |

Residents will head to the polls for Election Day next week to decide several federal, state and local races. Polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Wylie voters will also have their say in four races for the Wylie ISD Board of...

read more
Rowlett spoils Wylie East’s perfect season

Rowlett spoils Wylie East’s perfect season

Nov 3, 2022 | ,

All that stood between the Wylie East Raiders (9-1, 7-1 in 9-6A) and their first undefeated regular season in program history was the Rowlett Eagles (4-6, 4-4 in 9-6A).  Rowlett, who entered the game in fifth place in District 9-6A, stole that milestone right out...

read more
Monroe Farms development denied for the fourth time

Monroe Farms development denied for the fourth time

Nov 3, 2022 |

For the fourth time, council considered a planned development proposal for Monroe Farms — a single-family subdivision north of Smith Elementary School on Country Club Road. Councilmembers held a public hearing for the development during the Tuesday, Oct. 25, regular...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022