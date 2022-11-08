Subscribe
Pirates finish 12th at state, Lambert runs in girls meet

Nov 8, 2022

The Wylie Pirates returned to the state championship last Friday in Round Rock, where the team raced in the boys 6A championship meet.

Racing against the state’s best, the Pirates finished 12th out of 16 teams with a total of 250 points. Soutlake Carroll (61 points) finished first overall, followed by Austin Vandegrift (81 points) and Coppell (126 points) for the top three positions.

Caden Biltz, Hunter Jackson, Zach Brumfield, Landin Wolfe, Nathan Moore, Mateo Guzman and Euaiel Aklile all raced for the Pirates at the state meet. Biltz was the top runner at state, placing 47th (16:31.00) out of 152 runners. The junior runner placed 47th for the second season in a row at the state championships.

Beyond Biltz, Jackson placed 54th (16:35.4) for the Pirates, falling back after placing 27th in state last season. The senior had been the top runner for Wylie all season, winning the district championship early in the month.

Brumfield placed 77th (16:50.1) in a strong run for the Pirates. He was also the third-best freshman finisher at the state meet, setting up a successful future for himself going forward in the Wylie program.

Jackson and Wolfe were the only two seniors on the state championship team.

On the girls’ side, Liv Lambert finished 88th (20:14.9) for the Pirates at the girls 6A meet, qualifying individually. She’ll have a chance to make it three straight state qualifications next year in her senior season.

For the full sports, see next week's issue or subscribe online.

