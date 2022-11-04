Subscribe
Veterans

Judge Hill sends letter to county employees regarding lawsuit

by | Nov 4, 2022 | Latest

Chris Hill, the county judge for Collin County, issued a statement through county spokesperson Tim Wyatt regarding the ongoing federal lawsuit against the county’s district attorney Monday, Oct. 31.

The lawsuit — which contained allegations of sexual harassment — also named Hill, First Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye and the four county commissioners as defendants.

“Collin County has no tolerance for sexual harassment,” Hill’s statement said, “As you know, the county has a strong and clear policy prohibiting any form of harassment in the workplace, and we take all employee complaints very seriously.”

According to the lawsuit filed in federal court on Oct. 31, county commissioners knew of the claims and did not act.

“The Collin County Commissioners, including County Judge Chris Hill have known of this misconduct for years but have continued to enable it by refusing to take remedial action or even conduct a reasonable investigation,” the lawsuit said. 

The statement from Hill said it was important to remember that the lawsuit references allegations, not evidence in a courtroom. 

According to Hill’s statement, the Collin County Commissioners Court first received anonymous complaint letters alleging sexual misconduct in 2019. The matter was forwarded to the human resources department, the statement said and an internal investigation was conducted.

Three employees in the district attorney’s office filed formal allegations in April 2022, the statement said, and six employees filed formal complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in August 2022.

Hill’s statement said the county hired an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation and four of the six employees were interviewed after two declined. The investigation also interviewed other employees in the district attorney’s office, the statement added.

“Before the federal lawsuit was filed, the Commissioners Court was already scheduled to hear the findings of this independent investigation at our upcoming executive session on Nov. 14.” the statement said. “At all points in the process, the Commissioners Court – through our Human Resources team – has been actively engaged. Thank you for your patience as we allow the legal process to work fairly for everyone involved in this case.”

0 Comments

Related News

Election Day Nov. 8

Election Day Nov. 8

Nov 4, 2022 |

Residents will head to the polls for Election Day next week to decide several federal, state and local races. Polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Wylie voters will also have their say in four races for the Wylie ISD Board of...

read more
Rowlett spoils Wylie East’s perfect season

Rowlett spoils Wylie East’s perfect season

Nov 3, 2022 | ,

All that stood between the Wylie East Raiders (9-1, 7-1 in 9-6A) and their first undefeated regular season in program history was the Rowlett Eagles (4-6, 4-4 in 9-6A).  Rowlett, who entered the game in fifth place in District 9-6A, stole that milestone right out...

read more
Monroe Farms development denied for the fourth time

Monroe Farms development denied for the fourth time

Nov 3, 2022 |

For the fourth time, council considered a planned development proposal for Monroe Farms — a single-family subdivision north of Smith Elementary School on Country Club Road. Councilmembers held a public hearing for the development during the Tuesday, Oct. 25, regular...

read more
Trustees recognize outstanding scholars

Trustees recognize outstanding scholars

Nov 2, 2022 |

Wylie ISD trustees took a moment to recognize the academic achievements of Black and Native American students in the district. The board recognized the students at the beginning of the Monday, Oct. 24, regular meeting, in a public ceremony held in the board meeting...

read more
Burnett Middle School musical opens Thursday

Burnett Middle School musical opens Thursday

Nov 2, 2022 |

Students at Burnett Junior High School will take the stage this week in a family-friendly production that’s sure to bring up childhood memories. The performances for this year’s musical, “Seussical Jr.” are scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 3-4 at the Wylie East High School...

read more
Wylie clinches playoff berth with win over Sachse

Wylie clinches playoff berth with win over Sachse

Oct 29, 2022 | ,

Halloween can be full of tricks and scares, but instead, the Wylie Pirates are treating themselves to a one-way ticket to the postseason. The Pirates (5-2 in 9-6A, 6-3) clinched a playoff berth with a 19-17 win over the Sachse Mustangs (3-4, 3-6) Friday night at Homer...

read more
Community Response Officer focused on connections

Community Response Officer focused on connections

Oct 28, 2022 |

A veteran of the Wylie Police Department is still working in a familiar place but a much different role compared to where she started. Officer Alexandra Waters had a three-year stint as a patrol officer in the department from 2016 through 2019 before rejoining in...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022