Wylie East rumbles over Patriots, clinches outright title

For the first time since 2015, the Wylie East Raiders sit alone atop the district mountain. No gloomy weather and a nearly two-hour lightning delay were going to stop the Raiders’ train in their 51-12 victory versus Lakeview Centennial.

The rainy conditions favored a rush-heavy attack. Wylie East obliged, rushing for 275 yards with the two-headed monster of Tristan Lee and Terrell Washington Jr. combining for 261 of that.

The tone was set early on when Wylie East blocked a Patriots’ punt, which then set up a Lee touchdown reception on fourth down.

Wylie East’s defense forced four turnovers and did a fantastic job of setting up the offense with short fields. A 64-yard fumble recovery by linebacker Robert Samano set up a 9-yard Washington Jr. touchdown run toward the end of the half to punctuate a dominant first half of play for the Raiders.

The second half was much of the same. Wylie East was content to keep the clock churning, keeping the ball on the ground for much of quarters three and four.

Next up is a dual with the Rowlett Eagles to conclude the regular season on Friday, Nov. 4 at Howard B. Johnson Stadium.

After that, it’s playoff time in Wylie, marking the first time since 2016 that the Raiders have reached the postseason.

By Seth Dowdle – For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.