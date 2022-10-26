Council denies proposed planned development

For the fourth time, a proposed development failed to get approval despite numerous changes from the original plan.

Councilmembers denied the planned development proposal for Monroe Farms during the Tuesday, Oct. 25, regular meeting.

John Arnold from the Skorburg Company spoke on behalf of the applicant during the public meeting. In a previous work session, councilmembers proposed changes they would like to see for the final development including the exclusion of Monroe Lake, lot sizes of at least 10,000 square feet and no more than 90 lots in the development.

All the changes were present in the final proposal, including only 78 lots and all lot sizes were above 10,000 square feet.

During the public hearing, two residents spoke against the planned development citing traffic concerns and the failure to complement surrounding subdivisions.

Councilmembers said the developer did not adequately address traffic concerns and also cited the start of work before a floodplains study as a concern. Arnold said he and his team were willing to make any changes to address potential issues to get approved.

Following failures to gain a second on a motion to approve and table the fate of the planned development, council rejected the proposal 5-1 with councilmember Garrett Mize voting in for approval. As with previous proposals, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend the planned development.

Additionally, council recognized local nonprofits as part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, issued a proclamation for Arbor Day Nov.4 and recognized Wylie Way students.

In other business, council appointed Randall Zabojnik to the Parks and Recreation Board to fill an unexpired term through June 30, 2023. Councilmembers also directed staff to identify locations for a potential voluntary flag retirement program.

For the full story, see the Nov. 2 issue of The Wylie News.