Wylie East uses second-half surge to stay unbeaten

It felt almost like déjà vu for Wylie East (8-0, 6-0 in District 9-6A) on Friday night at Williams Stadium.

North Garland (3-5, 2-4 in District 9-6A) held a one-point lead in the fourth quarter and needed a spark on offense. The Raiders turned to their most reliable offensive weapon—Terrell Washington Jr. He saw a hole on the left side, broke through it and sprinted his way into the endzone from 75-yards out to give the Raiders the lead.

Wylie East’s win, along with the loss for Naaman Forest, clinches East at least a share of the District 9-6A championship and playoff berth in their first season in Class 6A.

The game was close through the first three quarters, as North Garland and Wylie East traded punches throughout the first half. There wasn’t a defensive stop by either side until the final drive of the second quarter. Eventually, Wylie East was able to break through in the fourth quarter, scoring three times in the frame en route to a 47-26 win.

Wylie East’s rushing attack was potent all night as they ran for 318 yards and averaged 9.9 yards per carry. Washington Jr. led the way with 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Tristan Lee also had a good night, scoring three times on 110 yards.

North Garland’s rush offense wasn’t too shabby either as speedy quarterback Godspower Nwawuihe ran for 137 yards and two scores while running back Jaden Davis put up over 200 yards with two touchdowns of his own.

The win keeps Wylie East’s spot atop District 9-6A going into the final two games of the year. They face Lakeview Centennial next week for their final home game before going on the road to battle Rowlett in the regular season finale.

