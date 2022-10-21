Subscribe
Wylie East uses second-half surge to stay unbeaten

by | Oct 21, 2022 | Latest, Sports

It felt almost like déjà vu for Wylie East (8-0, 6-0 in District 9-6A) on Friday night at Williams Stadium. 

North Garland (3-5, 2-4 in District 9-6A) held a one-point lead in the fourth quarter and needed a spark on offense. The Raiders turned to their most reliable offensive weapon—Terrell Washington Jr. He saw a hole on the left side, broke through it and sprinted his way into the endzone from 75-yards out to give the Raiders the lead.

Wylie East’s win, along with the loss for Naaman Forest, clinches East at least a share of the District 9-6A championship and playoff berth in their first season in Class 6A.

The game was close through the first three quarters, as North Garland and Wylie East traded punches throughout the first half. There wasn’t a defensive stop by either side until the final drive of the second quarter. Eventually, Wylie East was able to break through in the fourth quarter, scoring three times in the frame en route to a 47-26 win.

Wylie East’s rushing attack was potent all night as they ran for 318 yards and averaged 9.9 yards per carry. Washington Jr. led the way with 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Tristan Lee also had a good night, scoring three times on 110 yards.  

North Garland’s rush offense wasn’t too shabby either as speedy quarterback Godspower Nwawuihe ran for 137 yards and two scores while running back Jaden Davis put up over 200 yards with two touchdowns of his own.

The win keeps Wylie East’s spot atop District 9-6A going into the final two games of the year. They face Lakeview Centennial next week for their final home game before going on the road to battle Rowlett in the regular season finale.

By Seth Dowdle – For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.

Wylie beats Naaman Forest, moves into second place

Wylie beats Naaman Forest, moves into second place

Oct 21, 2022 | ,

WYLIE -- Tied at 14 with 58 seconds remaining in the first half, the Wylie Pirates and quarterback Jagger Bale played aggressively before the break. Bale connected on two passes to Chris Lewis before firing a strike to Martaveion Sanders for a 23-yard touchdown pass...

read more
Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Oct 21, 2022 |

Blue skies and an expansive view of the state’s first major reservoir built in over 30 years provided a scenic backdrop for the crowd that gathered in Fannin County for the official dedication of Bois d’Arc Lake by the North Texas Municipal Water District. The event,...

read more
Spooky events planned downtown

Spooky events planned downtown

Oct 20, 2022 |

Local residents looking for some Halloween fun can head to downtown Wylie for a “spooktacular” time. The city, Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and The Cross Church are all hosting different activities beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, with Glow in the...

read more
Early voting begins Oct. 24

Early voting begins Oct. 24

Oct 19, 2022 |

Early voting for the November midterm elections begins next week as voters will decide the outcome of several races at the county, state and federal level. Voters will be able to head to the polls beginning Monday, Oct. 24 with early voting closing on Friday, Nov. 4,...

read more
Council shuts down TIRZ talk

Council shuts down TIRZ talk

Oct 19, 2022 |

After several discussions about a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), several councilmembers signaled it is not a development they are interested in. Council held a work session to discuss the TIRZ, which could have been as big as the entire city, with Wylie...

read more
Wylie gets revenge on Wylie East in five sets

Wylie gets revenge on Wylie East in five sets

Oct 17, 2022 | ,

It was a revenge match and an important win for the Wylie Pirates in the District 9-6A standings. After the two sides went down to the wire in a five-set thriller in their first match, the second round didn’t disappoint, with Wylie (10-3, 25-9) coming out on top over...

read more
3 keys to the Crosstown Showdown

3 keys to the Crosstown Showdown

Oct 13, 2022 | ,

The Crosstown Showdown will bring together the community and pit the two local teams against one another. While history favors Wylie East (4-0, 6-0), Wylie (3-1, 4-2) is competing to climb up the District 9-6A standings, currently tied for second place. Both teams...

read more
Students, public tour manufacturing facilities

Students, public tour manufacturing facilities

Oct 13, 2022 |

Students and the public alike were able to take tours of local manufacturers to recognize their impact on the Wylie community last week. Tours organized by Wylie ISD and the Wylie Economic Development Corporation kicked off Friday, Oct. 7, at the WISD Agricultural...

read more
