WDMA Prop C

Spooky events planned downtown

by | Oct 20, 2022 | Latest

Local residents looking for some Halloween fun can head to downtown Wylie for a “spooktacular” time.

The city, Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and The Cross Church are all hosting different activities beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, with Glow in the Park in Olde City Park.

Glow in the Park was first added in 2013 with the Victorian haunt at the Brown House added in 2017, said Recreation Manager Carmen Powlen. 

There is no cost to attend the Glow in the Park and activities include a zipline, axe throwing and a mechanical bull. At the Victorian Haunt at the Brown House, there will be candy giveaways, dancing ghouls and plenty of spooky photo opportunities, said Powlen.

The city is also adding a new Halloween-themed maze that will be set up in Olde City Park, she added, and there will be additional decorations at both the park and Brown House.

“Glow in the Park and the Victorian Haunt spark connection within the community,” Powlen said. “These opportunities provide families with fun and lasting memories, pictures, and seasonal entertainment.”

Attendees at Glow in the Park will be able to purchase various items including necklaces, swords and wands that all glow in the dark. Purchases of these items help support the city’s ability to host free activities, said Powlen.

At the same time Glow in the Park is occurring, residents can walk down the street and collect candy during the Boo on Ballard event put on by the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association.

Booth Coordinator Robert Heath said between 60 and 70 vendors will hand out candy in the downtown area and there will also be raffles and games. Attendees will also be able to dine at local restaurants that will be open during the event.

For the full story, see the Oct. 19 issue of The Wylie News.

