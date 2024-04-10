Commercial, industrial development top $1 billion

The state of Wylie’s economic development efforts, along with a substantial amount of data to back it up, was presented to city council last month.

In the review of expenditures, accomplishments and economic development highlighted by the Wylie Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Jason Greiner Tuesday, March 26, those in attendance learned the city’s 2023 taxable assessed valuation was $9.2 billion with new construction accounting for $174 million, a $3.9 billion gain over the last five years.

