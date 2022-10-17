Wylie gets revenge on Wylie East in five sets

It was a revenge match and an important win for the Wylie Pirates in the District 9-6A standings.

After the two sides went down to the wire in a five-set thriller in their first match, the second round didn’t disappoint, with Wylie (10-3, 25-9) coming out on top over Wylie East (11-2, 21-8) 3-2 (25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13) on Friday night. With just three games remaining, Wylie East will have to beat Sachse to end the season to avoid a tiebreaker for second place in District 9-6A. Wylie simply has to win out over some of the lower-ranked teams in the district.

Through two matchups between the crosstown rivals, they’ve come out an even 6-6 in sets played, with Wylie bouncing back to draw square Friday. The Lady Raiders went up 2-1 through three sets before the Pirates’ attack began to impose its will, with five different players racking up 10 or more kills in the game. Alexa Ossei had a key 10 kills and a 40 percent kill rate to lead the way, earning the Wylie athlete of the week in the process.

Despite all of the pressure from Wylie, East continued to respond, with all five sets coming down to the wire. Not only are the two sides even though sets played in two games, but the margin has also been close on points scored, with Wylie East barely in front 214-212. It’s been evenly contested between both teams.

To end the regular season, Wylie hosts Naaman Forest on Friday before traveling to North Garland next Tuesday, Oct. 25. Wylie East travels to North Garland on Friday before hosting Sachse next Tuesday, in the final game that will decide seeding before the playoffs. The two teams have already clinched playoff spots and will begin postseason play on Nov. 1.

For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.