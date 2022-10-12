Council greenlights downtown parking plan

Wylie’s intentions on making the downtown area more favorable for drivers and pedestrians took a step forward during the most recent council meeting

Councilmembers unanimously selected a parking alignment proposal for staff and Lee Engineering to proceed with during the regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The approved plan would place 45-degree angled parking along Ballard Avenue from State Highway 78 to Oak Street. The remainder of Ballard Avenue until Brown Street, Jackson Street and Birmingham Street would be lined with parallel parking.

By electing to proceed with parallel parking, downtown businesses will also have the most sidewalk space, up to 23 feet on Ballard Avenue, compared to the other proposals.

Additionally, council received an update on the dog park, splash pad and approved the purchase of a mosaic to be placed along the trails in the Municipal Complex.

Staff are expected to bring final construction documents to council in November or December. Councilmembers approved the commissioning of Katy Antill for her work titled “The Revery,” which will pay homage to the city’s placement in the Blackland Prairie.

In other business, council authorized the purchase of new cameras and streaming equipment that will cost $99,089. It also set its meeting dates as the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month for 2023 with the exception of November and December that will only meet the second Tuesday.

