Wylie East scores 41 unanswered in win over South Garland

For the second week in a row, Wylie East is writing history.

The Raiders (4-0, 6-0) improve their best-ever start in school history with a 41-7 road win Friday night over the South Garland Titans (0-5, 1-6). East scored 38 points in the first half, including three touchdown passes on only three attempts during that span.

Tristan Lee led the Wylie East offense, accumulating 158 yards rushing on six carries and two touchdowns in the win. It was Lee’s fourth 100-yard rushing day this season, and a season-high for rushing yardage for a game.

After backup quarterback Maddox Fuller led the win over Garland last week, starter Jaedon Hubbard returned to throw two touchdowns in the first quarter, both to Terrell Washington Jr. Fuller later came in and threw a touchdown pass to Alex Ainsworth in the second quarter.

Wylie East’s defense limited South Garland’s opportunities much of the first half, including just four rushing yards for the game. The Titans finally were able to get on the board in the fourth quarter.

The victory keeps East in first place in District 9-6A with just four games remaining for a district title. Up next, the Raiders host second-place Wylie (3-1, 4-2) in the Crosstown Showdown next Friday night. Wylie East leads the rivalry series 4-2 overall, with their last matchup in 2015 where the Raiders won 56-28.

