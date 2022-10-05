Manufacturing celebrated

Residents and students curious about Wylie’s manufacturing industry will get an inside look this month thanks to a partnership between the Wylie Economic Development Corporation, local manufacturers and the school district.

This unique event, known as Manufacturing Day, is held annually on the first Friday in October, as a way to inspire the next generation to start careers in modern manufacturing through a series of events geared toward students, parents and educators, according to mfgday.com.

Mayor Matthew Porter officially recognized the event at the Sept. 27 city council meeting, proclaiming Friday, Oct. 7 as Manufacturing Day.

According to the EDC, Wylie is home to 52 manufacturers, generating almost $137 million in annual sales and employing an estimated 1,689 people.

In 2018, the WEDC hosted its first Manufacturing Day for Wylie ISD students, said Angel Wygant, WEDC business retention and expansion director, and worked with a “couple of manufacturers” on Hensley Lane.

The event, she said, “grew significantly in 2019 with a lot more manufacturers.” In 2020, a virtual program was held for the students, she added, and in 2021, they hosted the event in person “but on a limited basis.”

“Our intention is to grow it every year,” she said.

This year, the WEDC — in conjunction with the school district— will conduct a month-long series of tours, activities and events focused on raising awareness for the importance of manufacturing in Wylie, said Wygant.

“Industry tours will begin Oct. 7 on Hensley and Martinez Lane with Avanti, Barco Pump, North Texas Municipal Water District, Lone Star Circuits, Tower Extrusion, SAF Holland, Savage Precision and CNC Innovations,” she added.

