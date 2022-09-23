Wylie 3 keys to defeating North Garland

The Wylie Pirates will be out for revenge Friday night, hoping to defeat the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.

In the final game of the regular season in 2021, Wylie (1-0, 2-1) lost 30-14 to North Garland (1-1, 2-2) as the Raiders advanced to the postseason. Now, the Pirates hope to keep their strong start to the season going at home, facing them again Friday night. With dynamic players on both teams, it should be a competitive game with playoff implications again.

Here are the three keys to Wylie defeating North Garland Friday night at Wylie Stadium.

1. Contain the quarterback

Godspower Nwawuihe is the player that makes North Garland tick on offense. The dynamic quarterback is one of the top players in District 9-6A and one of the best athletes on the field at all times. In their matchup to end the season last year, Nwawuihe got to the outside and ran for 242 yards and three scores, carving up the Wylie defense.

The Pirates’ defense is improved this season, and the numbers show the difference. They’ve allowed just 28 rushing yards through three games and just one rushing touchdown. With a strong front seven, Wylie will be confident ahead of the big game.

The key to the Pirates winning in week five is the play of outside linebackers Brady Dalton and Trevor Ferland. They lead the team in tackles this season, but their biggest responsibility will be keeping Nwawuihe in the pocket and contained all game. If they can do their job, Wylie East can win in week five.

