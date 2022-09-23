Downtown bakery offers taste of Mexico

Foodies that enjoy traditional Mexican baked goods will be attracted to the sweet smells wafting through the historic downtown Wylie Streets.

Panaderia la Esperanza opened its doors in February and husband-and-wife team Jose and Jessie Mejia say securing the corner building on Ballard Avenue “was a dream come true.” Since then, the dynamic the couple keeps while running the shop together is “respect each other’s area” they say together.

Jessie has a merchandising background and lends her experience to maintaining the storefront and acquiring local vendors to add to the retail mix. Jose has managerial kitchen experience and focuses his efforts on food prep and baking. But both are comfortable with aiding the other on either side of the business.

