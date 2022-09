Community High School’s volleyball team picked up a key win in district play Tuesday night at home.

The Lady Braves (1-3, 17-9) defeated No. 12 Sunnyvale 3-1 (25-22, 25-16, 15-25, 25-21) to get their first district win. Sunnyvale was previously undefeated in district play, now 2-1 overall after the loss to Community.

Community will play Quinlan Ford next Tuesday in their next district contest.

