Candidate hopes to rebuild trust, reduce spending

Place 5 candidate Kevin Brooks says he is seeking a trustee position to rebuild trust between constituents and the school board trustees.

“Parents, teachers, students, staff, voters and administration will once again know they are not the adversaries, but we are their allies and they can come to us with no fear of retaliation,” Brooks said. “I would like the citizens of WISD to know they can trust their trustees with the wellbeing and safety of their most treasured possessions: their children.”

Brooks said an effective trustee is also communicative with members of the community when an inquiry is made.

“They need to be responsive and acknowledge the inquiries made by the individual and the groups,” Brooks said. “If an individual or thought it was worth their time to sit down and write to you or call you then make it a point to respond to them in a timely manner.”

The candidate said he was initially asked by David Russell, a member of the community organization “We The People,” to run for office. Brooks added that there are certain issues, such as critical race theory, Black Lives Matter and LGBT, that should not be in schools.

Brooks said he is also in favor of evaluating certain obscene books.

“That should be reviewed before being allowed to be an offering in our libraries, curriculum and supplemental materials,” Brooks said. “Parents, teachers and administrators should form Review Committees to review the books then a decision can be made.”

Additionally, he says it is important for the district to be fiscally responsible and committed to a no-new-revenue tax rate, adding that one area to save money would be to cut out expenditures for traveling to board training.

Brooks is a 12-year Army veteran currently working as a nurse. In his race for Place 5, he is opposed by former Wylie High School Principal Virdie Montgomery