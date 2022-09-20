Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Pirates dominant defense aims to keep momentum

by | Sep 20, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie Pirates defense is playing some of the best football in the area, but they know bigger tests lie ahead.

Wylie (1-0, 2-1) is currently second in the Metroplex in allowing just 176.7 yards per game through their first three games, including an area-leading 9.33 rushing yards allowed per game. With a front seven that returns a lot of players from a young team in 2021, they’ve got off to a hot start after an offseason of development.

“Our key is just flying around and making plays in the open field,” linebacker Austin Fabian said. “We’ve been flying around and making tackles and putting pressure on the quarterback every single game. We’re getting better and evolving as a defense each week.”

Fabian and Christian Ressureccion both returned as starting middle linebackers heading into their junior seasons. With a combined 25 tackles and two sacks from Fabian, they’ve shown growth over the summer workouts.

“Last year was a whole new thing for me going from freshmen team to my sophomore year on varsity,” Fabian said. “I’m seeing things a lot faster than ever before and making plays for the team.”

Stellar run defense isn’t carried by just two players, however, as the Pirates have seven or more players who have stepped up and been able to make plays for the defense. Through three games, the defense has 15 sacks and 35 tackles for loss from 12 different defensive players, showing the depth and ability for the team to rotate in multiple players who can have success.

“We want the quarterback to make hard decisions while he’s back there,” defensive tackle Cam Draper said. “If we can fly around to the football and get after the quarterback, it’ll shorten his time and make things tough.”

Draper has been one of the better defensive tackles in the district so far this season, racking up seven tackles for loss and two sacks this season. For him, and the rest of the defensive front, he said the work put in this offseason has been the biggest difference in the team’s success.

“I’m just trying to demonize the guy in front of me,” Draper said. “If I can win my battle and put pressure on the quarterback, I’m helping the team win games. The weight room and showing up every day during the offseason have got me right. It’s a different mentality this season and we’re trying to get better.”

What lies ahead are still some of the biggest tests for the Wylie defense, facing talented running teams such as North Garland, Sachse, Wylie East and Naaman Forest still on the schedule. In 2021, North Garland quarterback Godspower Nwawuihe rushed for 242 yards and two scores in the final game of the regular season, knocking Wylie out of the playoffs. He presents the first big test for the improved Pirates defense this Friday night.

“It’ll be all about attacking his outside shoulder and tackling or turning him back inside,” outside linebacker Trevor Ferland said. “He really likes to outrun you on the outside and he’s very quick, so we have to stay disciplined.”

Ferland and fellow outside linebacker Brady Dalton have been the surprise players this season for the Pirates, leading the team in tackles and tackles for loss through three games. Dalton made an impact late in the 2021 season, earning a starting role, while Ferland missed the year with a broken collarbone and has worked hard to earn his place in the lineup this season.

Trusting the process of the team has allowed them to make splash plays for the defense, as Dalton did with a fumble recovery that sparked the offense in their previous victory against South Garland.

“We all trust each other a lot,” Dalton said. “Hopefully we can blitz a lot and when we get hands on him make the tackle, because he’ll try and put a move on us. It’ll be a tough challenge, but we can make the plays.”

For now, the team is focused on the task at hand and winning one game at a time. As they host the Raiders this Friday, the team is eager to prove their legit after their impressive start to the regular season.

“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing,” defensive end Dane Farley said. “We’ve got all of these guys who are awesome, and we got enough players to rotate and help smash our opponent’s head. Our coaches always want us to be aggressive and I feel like we can go out and do that.”

For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

Braves dominate Farmers on homecoming

Braves dominate Farmers on homecoming

Sep 19, 2022 | ,

It was a sweet homecoming for the Community Braves, whose fast start led to a big win. The Braves (2-2) were explosive in week four, beating the Farmersville Farmers (2-2) 43-14. Community’s offense showed a nice blend of passing and rushing they had been hoping to...

read more
Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Naaman Forest

Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Naaman Forest

Sep 15, 2022 | ,

Fresh off of their bye week, the Wylie East Raiders suddenly have a target on their back. The Raiders (2-0) are the lone unbeaten team remaining in District 9-6A, led by skilled players on offense and one of the top defenses in 6A through the first three weeks....

read more
Jericho Village site plan approved by P&Z

Jericho Village site plan approved by P&Z

Sep 14, 2022 | ,

Two projects are moving forward after receiving approval from Wylie’s Planning & Zoning committee last week. A 9,500 square foot multi-tenant commercial building, 1.62-acre site plan was approved at last week’s P&Z meeting. The property is zoned within the...

read more
East defeats Wylie in five-set thriller

East defeats Wylie in five-set thriller

Sep 13, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East Lady Raiders drew first blood in the crosstown rivalry, going on the road to defeat Wylie 3-2 (22-25, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 15-11) Tuesday night. The Lady Raiders (4-0, 14-6) battled back down a set on two separate occasions, with their size in the...

read more
Pirates shut out South Garland

Pirates shut out South Garland

Sep 8, 2022 | ,

It was nearly a perfect start to the District 9-6A competition for the Wylie Pirates. Traveling to South Garland (0-1, 1-2) Thursday night for their second straight road game, Wylie (1-0, 2-1) scored on six consecutive possessions on their way to a 44-0 victory. It...

read more
Wylie 3 keys to defeating South Garland

Wylie 3 keys to defeating South Garland

Sep 8, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates open the District 9-6A competition next week, opening the season against the South Garland Titans. The Titans (1-1) didn’t win a single game in 2020 but opened the regular season with a 40-21 victory over the Carrollton Turner Lions. They showed new...

read more
North Texas Giving Day set for Sept.22

North Texas Giving Day set for Sept.22

Sep 7, 2022 | ,

An annual fundraising event for nonprofits across North Texas began taking donations at the start of the month. North Texas Giving Day is put on each year by the Communities Foundation of Texas with the 18-hour online fundraising event scheduled for Sept. 22. The...

read more
Rodeo action starts Friday

Rodeo action starts Friday

Sep 7, 2022 | ,

Whether you’re new to Texas or an old rodeo fan, there’s fun for everyone this weekend as the longtime annual event kicks off Friday night. Gates open at the Wylie Rodeo Arena Friday, Sept. 9 at the Birmingham Ag Center, Hensley Lane behind Wylie High School, 2550 W....

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022