Former WHS principal files for school board

An urge to bring positivity to the education system has led former Wylie High School principal Virdie Montgomery to file for school candidate candidacy.

Montgomery is running for Wylie ISD Board of Trustees Place 5 in the Nov. 8 election.

“We have this incredible district that is bringing success to kids and ever so many programs,” Montgomery said. “I want to be a voice that will support the vision and direction of an already superb district that is continually recognized across the state and even in the nation.”

Most people see themselves as leaders, Montgomery said, adding that he thinks he possesses the leadership skills needed, as well as experience.

“For 30 years of my career in education, I have led campuses at a variety of levels and sizes,” Montgomery said. “Even as a teacher and coach, I have led programs. And for 10 years I was the state tournament director for all of Class AAA in Texas tennis.”

Montgomery said he brings a history of success and recognition at every level he has led, adding that he also understands the importance of decision-making and taking care of students and staff.

“School boards today have the unthinkable task of being all things to all people,” Montgomery said. “There are forces out there trying to come between others and they are very local. The focus must remain on what is best for kids.”

The former principal said he thinks students must be the catalyst for decisions, adding that if the board is focused on students, criticism and second-guessing are easier to handle.

Montgomery said his history of adapting to changes in education over the years is the biggest contribution to the board he would make to the school board.

“I have insight into kids via all that experience and that has to be a tool to utilize in helping to mold a district vision,” he said. “I also absolutely care about schools, kids and educators. That is real and proven over my whole career.”

Montgomery said he can help build a culture of success.

“That culture is so needed in all aspects of life,” he said.