Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Incumbent wants to continue leadership role

by | Sep 16, 2022 | Education, news

Jacob Day wants to continue his service on the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees to contribute to the “already great” school district.

The Place 6 incumbent, a former Wylie ISD teacher first elected in 2018, said he brings a “heart of servant leadership” to the board.

The role of the school board is oversight, Day continued, not management, adding that he acknowledges educators and administrators in the district are masters of their craft and should be regarded as such.

“I would not ask those within the district to do anything I’m not willing to do myself,” Day said. “That does not mean, however, that I should do everything within the district.”

“As board members, we set goals that push our amazing educators to be the best they can be,” Day said. “These lofty goals, in turn, help our students to achieve great successes inside and outside of the classroom.”

These goals are fully realized when there is an atmosphere where the community can come alongside one another and work collectively toward a goal, Day said.

The incumbent said the most pressing issue facing the school board is the politicization of local politics.

“Local government is meant to be non-partisan so that the best interest of all citizens can be considered and acted on,” he said. “What’s best for a local community is rarely aligned with hard partisan lines drawn on a variety of issues.”

Day said that pressure to follow political lines instead of considering what is truly best for all students, teachers and residents of Wylie ISD concerns him as a school board member.

His biggest contribution, said the trustee, comes from his combination of work experience.

“As an engineer, I am highly analytical and think critically through topics that are brought to me,” he said. “I strive to think through all aspects of an issue and objectively weigh different options.”

As a former educator, Day said he also brings the perspective of a teacher to the boardroom, which is a benefit when considering how board decisions could impact teachers directly in their classroom.

“Combining my educator’s perspective with my highly analytical thought process makes me particularly well suited to contribute to the school board,” he said.

0 Comments

Related News

Place 1 candidate seeks to improve transparency

Place 1 candidate seeks to improve transparency

Sep 16, 2022 | ,

Jill Palmer, who is running against Stacie Smith for Place 1 on the Wylie ISD board of trustees, says she is running to improve the transparency of the district. “It was not until now, [an] election year, [that] they have decided to be engaged under the guidance of...

read more
Tax relief, teacher retention most pressing issues

Tax relief, teacher retention most pressing issues

Sep 16, 2022 | ,

Property tax relief and teacher retention are the most pressing issues facing Wylie ISD, said Stacie Smith, Place 1 trustee who has filed for re-election. “Wylie ISD is a destination district. Families move here for our schools,” Smith said. “Families need property...

read more
Collin College offers FastTrack classes

Collin College offers FastTrack classes

Sep 16, 2022 |

Collin College is offering a FastTrack session this fall, providing students with the opportunity to start fall semester classes in September and October. Several classes can even be completed before the Thanksgiving break. Students can select classes ranging from art...

read more
Jericho Village site plan approved by P&Z

Jericho Village site plan approved by P&Z

Sep 14, 2022 | ,

Two projects are moving forward after receiving approval from Wylie’s Planning & Zoning committee last week. A 9,500 square foot multi-tenant commercial building, 1.62-acre site plan was approved at last week’s P&Z meeting. The property is zoned within the...

read more
North Texas Giving Day set for Sept.22

North Texas Giving Day set for Sept.22

Sep 7, 2022 | ,

An annual fundraising event for nonprofits across North Texas began taking donations at the start of the month. North Texas Giving Day is put on each year by the Communities Foundation of Texas with the 18-hour online fundraising event scheduled for Sept. 22. The...

read more
Rodeo action starts Friday

Rodeo action starts Friday

Sep 7, 2022 | ,

Whether you’re new to Texas or an old rodeo fan, there’s fun for everyone this weekend as the longtime annual event kicks off Friday night. Gates open at the Wylie Rodeo Arena Friday, Sept. 9 at the Birmingham Ag Center, Hensley Lane behind Wylie High School, 2550 W....

read more
Firefighters climb to reflect, ‘Never Forget’ 9/11

Firefighters climb to reflect, ‘Never Forget’ 9/11

Sep 7, 2022 | ,

Wylie Fire-Rescue first responders participating in this year’s Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will have an additional load to carry when they climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of those killed at Ground Zero in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Not only will they...

read more
Building a bridge to support pregnant teens, women

Building a bridge to support pregnant teens, women

Sep 2, 2022 | ,

Wylie’s latest nonprofit is on a mission to serve women at a time when they need it the most. Hope Bridge Pregnancy Resource Center, a ministry of Youth with a Mission Wylie (YWAM), offers free pregnancy testing, resources and support for women facing unplanned...

read more
Chamber promotes area nonprofits

Chamber promotes area nonprofits

Aug 31, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Chamber of Commerce promoted several area charities at its Tuesday, Aug. 23, luncheon. In total, 22 nonprofit organizations were represented at the event, including In-Sync Exotics, Amazing Grace Food Pantry and the Wylie Community Christian Care Center,...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022