Incumbent wants to continue leadership role

Jacob Day wants to continue his service on the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees to contribute to the “already great” school district.

The Place 6 incumbent, a former Wylie ISD teacher first elected in 2018, said he brings a “heart of servant leadership” to the board.

The role of the school board is oversight, Day continued, not management, adding that he acknowledges educators and administrators in the district are masters of their craft and should be regarded as such.

“I would not ask those within the district to do anything I’m not willing to do myself,” Day said. “That does not mean, however, that I should do everything within the district.”

“As board members, we set goals that push our amazing educators to be the best they can be,” Day said. “These lofty goals, in turn, help our students to achieve great successes inside and outside of the classroom.”

These goals are fully realized when there is an atmosphere where the community can come alongside one another and work collectively toward a goal, Day said.

The incumbent said the most pressing issue facing the school board is the politicization of local politics.

“Local government is meant to be non-partisan so that the best interest of all citizens can be considered and acted on,” he said. “What’s best for a local community is rarely aligned with hard partisan lines drawn on a variety of issues.”

Day said that pressure to follow political lines instead of considering what is truly best for all students, teachers and residents of Wylie ISD concerns him as a school board member.

His biggest contribution, said the trustee, comes from his combination of work experience.

“As an engineer, I am highly analytical and think critically through topics that are brought to me,” he said. “I strive to think through all aspects of an issue and objectively weigh different options.”

As a former educator, Day said he also brings the perspective of a teacher to the boardroom, which is a benefit when considering how board decisions could impact teachers directly in their classroom.

“Combining my educator’s perspective with my highly analytical thought process makes me particularly well suited to contribute to the school board,” he said.