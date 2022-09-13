East defeats Wylie in five-set thriller

The Wylie East Lady Raiders drew first blood in the crosstown rivalry, going on the road to defeat Wylie 3-2 (22-25, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 15-11) Tuesday night.

The Lady Raiders (4-0, 14-6) battled back down a set on two separate occasions, with their size in the middle proving the difference getting multiple key blocks down the stretch. Toward the end of set four, East had a 24-19 lead, but Wylie (4-2, 19-8) didn’t quit. The Pirates came back and tied the set thanks to four kills from Karson Barclow during the stretch, but Wylie East was able to close out the set with the final two points.

Wylie East then scored four straight points in the fifth set to take an 8-4 lead before Wylie called a timeout. With the Pirates battling back, Julia Hicks had back-to-back kills to put the Lady Raiders back in control, followed by an Erika Hernandez kill to win the match.

Volleyball update:

Set 5 (2-3) | Wylie 11, WEHS 15



Erika Hernandez closes out the match in the fifth and final set and Wylie East wins! The Lady Raiders host Naaman Forest this Friday, while Wylie is off until next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/4Yl7HgrKz2 — The Wylie News (@WylieNews) September 14, 2022

Wylie East will host Naaman Forest this Friday for their next district match, while Wylie has a rest day. The Pirates will travel to Naaman Forest next Tuesday, Sept. 20 for their next game.

