Pirates shut out South Garland

It was nearly a perfect start to the District 9-6A competition for the Wylie Pirates.

Traveling to South Garland (0-1, 1-2) Thursday night for their second straight road game, Wylie (1-0, 2-1) scored on six consecutive possessions on their way to a 44-0 victory. It was the first road win of the season for the Pirates.

Layne Chapman led the way on the ground for Wylie, accounting for 128 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. His first touchdown was spurred by the Wylie defense, after a big hit in the secondary forced a fumble and Brady Dalton returned it to the South Garland 30 for Wylie’s second possession. From there, Chapman took six carries for all 30 yards and scored from one-yard out.

Layne Chapman had six carries for 30 yards and the short touchdown on the drive. #txhsfb https://t.co/h32nf4uFUB pic.twitter.com/8rYKomT2lP — Kyle Grondin (@bykylegrondin) September 9, 2022

Lance Crosby added to the total for the Pirates later in the first quarter, as the team scored four times on the ground. Quarterback Jagger Bale threw two touchdowns on 11-of-13 passing, hitting Chris Lewis for scores at the end of the first half and their first drive of the third quarter. Lewis now has touchdown receptions in each of Wylie’s first three games, giving him four on the season.

South Garland jumps offside, but it doesn’t stop Jagger Bale from hitting Chris Lewis on the corner of the end zone for the score. #txhsfb https://t.co/RicGjD1hJE pic.twitter.com/ZGcyvRB9Nu — Kyle Grondin (@bykylegrondin) September 9, 2022

Wylie’s defense held on to the shutout with backups playing most of the second half. The Pirates held the Titans to just one yard rushing in the game, one of the best marks in the area as they’ve just held their first three opponents to 28 yards on the ground over three games.

After the victory, the Pirates get a bye week to rest and recuperate before their next district matchup. Wylie will host North Garland for their homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23.

For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.