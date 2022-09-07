Rodeo action starts Friday

Whether you’re new to Texas or an old rodeo fan, there’s fun for everyone this weekend as the longtime annual event kicks off Friday night.

Gates open at the Wylie Rodeo Arena Friday, Sept. 9 at the Birmingham Ag Center, Hensley Lane behind Wylie High School, 2550 W. FM 544, at 6:30 p.m. both nights, with the rodeo starting at 7:50 p.m.

For youth attending the event, get there early as the Calf Scramble and Boot Scramble will begin at 7 p.m.

As in the past, attendees with younger children will enjoy free kids’ games, a Kiddie Korral featuring inflatable bounce houses and a petting zoo again this year.

If you’re interested in shopping or want to purchase fair-style food, attendees can buy a variety of items at concession stands and vendor booths.

The schedule varies based on the number of entries, but included is the grand entry, bareback broncs, tie-down roping, women’s breakaway roping, junior bareback, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding to end the evening.

Parking is free and available in the soccer field parking lots of Founder Park. Additionally, attendees can park on the home side parking lot of Wylie High School, 2550 West FM 544, where a free shuttle will take attendees directly to the main ticket gate. Handicap parking is available adjacent to the ticket gate.

For 29 years, the Wylie Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the Championship Rodeo, which is a two-night United Professional Rodeo Association-sanctioned rodeo. This year’s event will be the last rodeo for chamber president Mike Agnew, who rode into town 18 years ago to lead the organization. Vice President Tina Stelniki will assume the role of interim chamber president.

Visit wyliechamber.org for more rodeo information.