Building a bridge to support pregnant teens, women

Wylie’s latest nonprofit is on a mission to serve women at a time when they need it the most.

Hope Bridge Pregnancy Resource Center, a ministry of Youth with a Mission Wylie (YWAM), offers free pregnancy testing, resources and support for women facing unplanned pregnancies.

Patty Bauman serves as the founder and director of the nonprofit, located within walking distance of YWAM headquarters, at 604 S. Ballard Avenue in Wylie. Kinsey Edwards serves as the client advocacy director and Katie Ackerman de Oliveira serves as the childbirth advocate/next steps director.

