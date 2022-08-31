Chamber promotes area nonprofits

The Wylie Chamber of Commerce promoted several area charities at its Tuesday, Aug. 23, luncheon.

In total, 22 nonprofit organizations were represented at the event, including In-Sync Exotics, Amazing Grace Food Pantry and the Wylie Community Christian Care Center, with each given a few minutes on stage to tell attendees about its work.

Karen Ellis of Amazing Grace Food Pantry said she so far in 2022, the pantry has served 2,025 families, 944 of which are in the Wylie zip code.

“You may not be aware that you have a neighbor struggling to put food on the table, but it’s a real thing,” Ellis said. “They are struggling in silence.”

