Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Budget, tax rate approved; firefighters recognized

by | Aug 31, 2022 | Latest, news

As the city of Wylie closes out the fiscal year, city council met to approve the proposed budget and tax rate.  

Council held three public hearings and passed a number or ordinances at the Tuesday, Aug. 23 regular meeting. Prior to the public hearings, American Legion Hale-Combest Post 315 presented Assistant Chief Brian Ritter with 2021 Firefighter of the Year and Division Chief Casey Nash with 2021 EMT/Paramedic of the Year.

To login to subscribe or read the full story, click herehttp://wylienews.com

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie defense dominates JJ Pearce

Wylie defense dominates JJ Pearce

Aug 27, 2022 | ,

WYLIE - The defensive intensity led the way for the Wylie Pirates (1-0) in their season-opening victory. The unit held JJ Pearce's (0-1) offense to just 12 total yards in the first half and forced two turnovers on the Pirates' way to a 24-7 win at home Friday night....

read more
Wylie 3 keys to defeating J.J. Pearce

Wylie 3 keys to defeating J.J. Pearce

Aug 26, 2022 | ,

Fall camp is behind us and the Wylie Pirates football team is eager to start the new season. With several new faces on both sides of the ball, Wylie has several challenges ahead of the new season, starting at home against J.J. Pearce. The Mustangs won three games last...

read more
East shuts out Richardson Berkner in season opener

East shuts out Richardson Berkner in season opener

Aug 25, 2022 | ,

Wylie East scored twice in the second quarter and never looked back, defeating Richardson Berkner 27-0 Thursday night. The Raiders opened the scoring on their third drive at Wildcat-Ram Stadium when Tristan Lee scored from one yard out to cap off a 7-play, 56-yard...

read more
Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Richardson Berkner

Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Richardson Berkner

Aug 25, 2022 | ,

Football season is here for the Wylie East Raiders. Moving up to the 6A level, Wylie East opens the season on the road to take on Richardson Berkner on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Rams won four games last season, all in District 7-6A. With 12 starters returning, it’s a...

read more
Delayed joy

Delayed joy

Aug 15, 2022 | ,

By Kris Segrest Crucifixion might be the worst form of torture to ever be dreamed up in the imagination of deranged men. The process was slow and agonizing. It was intended to squeeze every ounce of life out of its participant and maximize each painful moment. Agony,...

read more
The Blend offers multi-shop experience

The Blend offers multi-shop experience

Aug 12, 2022 |

Three small business owners joined together to open one store offering a unique blend of merchandise in downtown Wylie.   Together, Teri Allen, Raquel Jarjoura and Katie and Jimmy Alexander operate the newly opened The Blend on Ballard. For the full story, see...

read more
Pirates stay aggressive on special teams

Pirates stay aggressive on special teams

Aug 11, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates strive to gain an edge on special teams, and they feel they have that edge with one of the best kickers in District 9-6A. Braden Gilbert leads the Wylie special teams, taking over as the full-time kicker and punter. He made all eight of his...

read more
P&Z holds comp plan public hearing

P&Z holds comp plan public hearing

Aug 11, 2022 |

After a year-long process, the city’s updated comprehensive plan is one step closer to being officially adopted. The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing concerning the Envision Wylie Comprehensive Plan during the Tuesday, Aug. 2 meeting. The...

read more
Tax rate accepted; public hearing set

Tax rate accepted; public hearing set

Aug 10, 2022 |

Council accepted the calculated tax rate and voter approval tax rate and officially set the public hearing for the budget and proposed tax rate during the Aug. 9 meeting. Director of Finance Melissa Beard said the no-new-revenue tax rate, which council directed staff...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022