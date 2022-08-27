Subscribe
Wylie defense dominates JJ Pearce

by | Aug 27, 2022 | Latest, Sports

WYLIE – The defensive intensity led the way for the Wylie Pirates (1-0) in their season-opening victory.

The unit held JJ Pearce’s (0-1) offense to just 12 total yards in the first half and forced two turnovers on the Pirates’ way to a 24-7 win at home Friday night. Wylie scored on the first possession of the game when Austin Fabian hit the Pearce quarterback in the backfield and jarred the football loose and into the hands of Dane Farley. He ran it back 18 yards into the end zone for the opening score.

Fabian and Farley lived in the backfield for Wylie’s defense, each picking up a pair of sacks. The Pirates had eight sacks overall, overwhelming the Mustangs’ offensive line and young quarterback throughout.

Early in the second quarter, Wylie found the end zone for the first time on offense when Jagger Bale connected with Chris Lewis for a 15-yard touchdown.

It was overall an up-and-down day for the offense, but Layne Chapman ran in a short touchdown to cap off a long drive to start the third quarter, giving the Pirates a 24-0 lead at the time. He led the team with 77 yards on the ground and the score after starting running back Nico Lawrence went down with an early injury.

Wylie has its final non-district game next Friday when they travel to Hebron (0-1) for their second game of the season.

For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.

