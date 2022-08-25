Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Richardson Berkner

Football season is here for the Wylie East Raiders.

Moving up to the 6A level, Wylie East opens the season on the road to take on Richardson Berkner on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Rams won four games last season, all in District 7-6A. With 12 starters returning, it’s a great test to see where the team is at heading into the new season.

Here are the three keys to Wylie East defeating Berkner.

1. Fight hard in the trenches

The Rams return 12 starters from last season, with several key figures returning on the defensive line. The new-look offensive line of Wylie East will face plenty of challenges in week one, as Jaquavius Kennedy, Jai’den Johnson and Joseph Sesay all were impact players on the defensive line last season.

Wylie East will have its hands full trying to block for running back Tristan Lee and Terrell Washington Jr. but must give their offense time to operate against a stingy front seven.

On the defensive side of the ball, Wylie East’s strength on the defensive line could be negated by offensive linemen Michael Jordan and Johnson both returning for the Rams. Anthony James and Robert Ngasoh are two impact players for the Raiders and will need to create pressure in tough matchups.

It’s almost cliche, but the first game of the season might be won by whoever can win in the trenches.

For the full story, see our Aug. 24 issue or subscribe online.