East shuts out Richardson Berkner in season opener

by | Aug 25, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East scored twice in the second quarter and never looked back, defeating Richardson Berkner 27-0 Thursday night.

The Raiders opened the scoring on their third drive at Wildcat-Ram Stadium when Tristan Lee scored from one yard out to cap off a 7-play, 56-yard drive to give East the advantage. Lee had 109 yards rushing on the night, part of a solid performance from the Wylie East offense overall, which had 372 total yards.

The final three scores came through the air, where quarterback Jaedon Hubbard hit eight different receivers on his way to 202 yards passing and all three scores. Terrell Washington Jr., Merik Fuller and Kason Atkins caught the touchdowns.

The Raiders offense did its best work in the game on third down. The team was 8-for-14 on third-down conversions, including its touchdown passes to Washington Jr. and Fuller.

Defensively, Wylie East held Berkner to under 200 total yards for the game, suffocating the Rams’ passing attack to just seven completions. Berkner was able to move the ball into East territory on a couple of possessions, but penalties and the Raiders’ front seven making big plays prevented any points.

Wylie East’s next game is at home when they host Grand Prairie on Friday, Sept. 2.

