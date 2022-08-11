P&Z holds comp plan public hearing

After a year-long process, the city’s updated comprehensive plan is one step closer to being officially adopted.

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing concerning the Envision Wylie Comprehensive Plan during the Tuesday, Aug. 2 meeting.

The plan was originally scheduled to be adopted last month; however, the process was delayed after Wylie City Council asked for revisions during the July 26 meeting. The public hearing was tabled at the meeting because the city charter requires a formal recommendation from P&Z before council can officially adopt the plan.

