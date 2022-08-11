Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Pirates stay aggressive on special teams

by | Aug 11, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie Pirates strive to gain an edge on special teams, and they feel they have that edge with one of the best kickers in District 9-6A.

Braden Gilbert leads the Wylie special teams, taking over as the full-time kicker and punter. He made all eight of his point-after attempts from last season, along with two field goals with a long of 41 yards. For head coach Jimmy Carter, he’s seen a lot of development from his senior kicker.

“Braden has had a really good summer, attending camps all over the country,” Carter said. “Between him and two solid JV kids we’ve got a good line of kickers and are excited about the pipeline at the position.”

Gilbert has continued to develop this offseason and after splitting time with Jordan Rubaclava last season is the only kicker on the Pirates varsity team. With a full offseason of training under his belt, coach Carter said he trusts his kicker from 40-45 yards and potentially beyond if the conditions make it reasonable.

“He’s really built up his leg strength and just overall has developed a really good knowledge of the kicking game,” Carter said. “He’s a soccer kid so he has the background and knows how to put the ball exactly where he wants it.”

A new area for Gilbert this season on special teams is working as a punter. Tight end Cole Hatzenbuehler was the team’s primary punter in 2021 but has since graduated.

In recent years, Wylie has been one of the more aggressive teams on special teams, typically going for fake punt attempts and trying to gain a free first down. Even with a kicking specialist at the punter position, Carter doesn’t see the team changing its tone on the field.

“It’s still going to be more of the same,” Carter said. “Braden is a very athletic kid so if we need him to make a play with his legs we really believe he could do that. If he played the field for us he’d probably be at receiver or linebacker for us. You never know.”

The Pirates want to continue to be aggressive, and even think their strategy can keep them on the front foot and put the points in their favor.

“It’s kind of like being an offensive or defensive coach, we’re going to take advantage of any areas of the field we feel like we can capitalize on,” Carter said. “If we can gain an advantage, we’re going to go all out to block a kick, try a fake, kick onsides and do whatever it takes to help us win.”

For the full story, see our Aug. 10 issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

C&S Media 2022 all-area preseason football team

C&S Media 2022 all-area preseason football team

Aug 11, 2022 |

With just two weeks until the opening games of the football season, teams in the state are getting their preparation in for the start of the new season. For the local teams, that comes amidst various levels of expectations. In the C&S Media coverage area, Sachse...

read more
P&Z holds comp plan public hearing

P&Z holds comp plan public hearing

Aug 11, 2022 |

After a year-long process, the city’s updated comprehensive plan is one step closer to being officially adopted. The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing concerning the Envision Wylie Comprehensive Plan during the Tuesday, Aug. 2 meeting. The...

read more
Tax rate accepted; public hearing set

Tax rate accepted; public hearing set

Aug 10, 2022 |

Council accepted the calculated tax rate and voter approval tax rate and officially set the public hearing for the budget and proposed tax rate during the Aug. 9 meeting. Director of Finance Melissa Beard said the no-new-revenue tax rate, which council directed staff...

read more
First school board candidates file

First school board candidates file

Aug 10, 2022 |

The race for four Wylie ISD places on the board of trustees officially opened July 25 and multiple candidates, including two former WISD principals, have filed. The board of trustee election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8, and there are four seats — Place 1 held by...

read more
Brown House reopens as welcome center

Brown House reopens as welcome center

Aug 10, 2022 |

With old-time music blaring on the record player and authentic era paperback books donning the shelves, residents and visitors can step back in time at the historic Thomas and Mattie Brown House in downtown Wylie The Victorian home, commonly known as the Brown House,...

read more
Wylie ISD starts school next week

Wylie ISD starts school next week

Aug 5, 2022 |

Wylie ISD students are returning to school next week and will have three weeks of instruction before their first holiday. The Wylie ISD school year begins Thursday, Aug 11. The first semester of the new year will consist of 81 days and the second 94 days for a total...

read more
Tax Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

Tax Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

Aug 5, 2022 |

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar encourages taxpayers to support Texas businesses and to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. This year’s Tax-Free Weekend begins Friday, Aug. 5 and runs through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7. Most clothing, footwear, school supplies...

read more
Hubbard, Fisher compete at quarterback￼

Hubbard, Fisher compete at quarterback￼

Aug 5, 2022 |

With a returning quarterback and depth behind him, the Wylie East Raiders feel great about transitioning to a new offense this season. Jaden Hubbard returns after taking over at quarterback last season for the Raiders. In 81 passes last season, he threw for 535 yards...

read more
Boys aim to return to state￼

Boys aim to return to state￼

Aug 5, 2022 |

Fresh off of its first-ever team state championship appearance, the Wylie boys cross country team returns several runners to the fold. The Pirates returned five of their seven runners from the varsity team last season, which finished fifth overall at the UIL 6A state...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022