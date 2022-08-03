Drought conditions affect Collin County

Despite brief rains last week, about 99% of the state is experiencing drought conditions.

Galen Roberts, assistant director of water resources for the North Texas Municipal Water District, said drought is an “extended period of low precipitation,” but added there are several data points in addition to rainfall totals that are considered.

“The U.S. Drought Monitor uses a five-category system for showing the location and severity of drought for the U.S.,” Roberts said. “Drought can mean different things to some depending on their unique situation and needs.”

