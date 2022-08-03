Certified values increase 16%

The average market value for a home in Wylie increased by just over $85,000, according to figures released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD).

Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD July 18 and the city’s taxable property values grew 16.58%. Taxing entities, including the city and school district, will use the certified values to help calculate revenue from property taxes and adopt the tax rate in September when they approve the budget for the next fiscal year.

