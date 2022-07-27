Council tables comp plan vote

Council held two public hearings and approved a proposal request for library improvements during the Tuesday, July 26 regular meeting.

The first hearing was for a zoning change to allow a distillery and entertainment center for property located at 702 North Highway 78.

One resident spoke, citing noise as a concern, and council approved the change.

The second was for the 2022 Envision Wylie Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee presented its draft to council before the hearing. Council suggested several minor revisions but did not vote on the plan because the Planning and Zoning Commission has not held its public hearing and vote, currently scheduled for Aug. 2.

Council tabled the vote until the Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting.

In other business, council authorized City Manager Brent Parker to execute a contract with Tech Logic Corporation for $117,253 for automated library material handling.

