Fall election filings open next week

by | Jul 22, 2022 | Latest

Residents interested in running for the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees can begin throwing their hats in the ring next week when filing officially opens.

Four board of trustee places will be on the November general election, along with a slew of federal, state and county positions.

Filing opens Monday, July 25, and runs through Monday, Aug. 22, closing at 5 p.m. that day. The elections are set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Applications can be found at the Education Service Center located at 951 South Ballard Avenue, where they must also be filed once completed. All applications filed are public records.

Trustees whose terms expire include Stacie Smith in Place 1, Mitch Herzog in Place 2, Heather Leggett in Place 5 and Jacob Day in Place 6.

Smith, who currently serves as board president, and Day were first elected in 2018.

Herzog was first elected in 2011 and Leggett was elected in 2010.

Trustees are elected at large therefore they represent the entire district and registered voters cast a ballot for all four places.

To be eligible to run for trustee, a potential candidate must be a U.S. citizen and be 18 years of age or older on the first day of the term to be filled at the election. Additionally, they cannot be determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Potential candidates must not have been convicted of a felony and must have resided in the state for 12 months and live within Wylie ISD boundaries for six months.

Trustee candidates do not run by political party affiliation.

The last day to register to vote in the November general election is Tuesday, Oct. 11, the first business day after Columbus Day.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and ends Friday, Nov. 4.

