Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

City updated on Stone Road

by | Jul 13, 2022 | Latest

Public Works Director Tim Porter first briefed council on Stone Road in November 2021 concerning issues surrounding planned improvements.

The city and Collin County previously entered a partnership to improve the road because of its poor condition. Several chip and seal operations have been completed, consisting of pouring tar and various gravel sizes, then passing cars will pound the tar and gravel into the road. However, potholes continue to form on the road.

In addition, the county is contesting ownership of Stone Road.

For the full story, see our July 13 issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

Artisan’s love of leather work leads to new opportunity

Artisan’s love of leather work leads to new opportunity

Jul 13, 2022 |

What started as a job in a hobby store has turned into a business venture for Wylie resident Rebecca Duval. Eight years ago, a position at a leather and leather-working supply company opened the door to creativity and opportunity, and a love for the craft. Duval was...

read more
ERCOT urges energy conservation

ERCOT urges energy conservation

Jul 11, 2022 |

Texans are being asked to conserve energy use as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) estimates power demand will exceed supply.With a heatwave driving energy usage up across the state, ERCOT urges conservation today, from 2 until 8 p.m.ERCOT suggests...

read more
Pet Milk Memories

Pet Milk Memories

Jul 8, 2022 | ,

By John Moore Pet Milk was a kitchen staple in most Southern homes in mid-20th Century America. It had as many uses as a coffee can full of bacon drippings. Thankfully, the two weren’t used interchangeably. Opening our Frigidaire, you’d see that the top shelf of our...

read more
Raiders have options at receiver

Raiders have options at receiver

Jul 8, 2022 | ,

With just over a month until the new season, Wylie East believes it has the skill position players capable of leading the team. At receiver, the Raider's top three players mesh well with different skill sets for the 2022 season. Terrell Washington Jr. is the leading...

read more
Wylie, Wylie East compete in TABC showcase

Wylie, Wylie East compete in TABC showcase

Jul 7, 2022 | ,

Overstreet brothers lead Wylie East to overtime win Wylie East opened the tournament Friday afternoon with a tough game, heading to overtime against Houston Madison. In that period, they were led by Anthony and Parker Overstreet, who each scored in double figures to...

read more
Braves offense led by strong tight end duo

Braves offense led by strong tight end duo

Jul 7, 2022 | ,

With a running offense, your tight ends are required to be some of the most formidable blockers on the football field. The Community Braves believe they have the best tight ends in the area. The team is led by the duo of Jackson Younger and Hayden Tanner. Younger is...

read more
Pirates view linebackers as strength of defense

Pirates view linebackers as strength of defense

Jul 7, 2022 | ,

With three returning varsity football players, the Wylie Pirates view linebackers as one of the team's strengths in 2022. The strength of the team is in the middle of the field, where starters Austin Fabian and Christian Resurreccion return to the Wylie defense. The...

read more
RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

Jul 6, 2022 |

Local aviation and remote control enthusiasts alike fly their aircraft in the skies over a park in Princeton. The Richardson Radio Control Club (RRCC) flies its planes out of Bratonia Park, located at 6540 FM 546 in Princeton. On a sunny day with fair winds, the...

read more
Junior police academy teaches skills, confidence

Junior police academy teaches skills, confidence

Jul 6, 2022 |

WISD students had a chance to learn the ins and outs of law enforcement at the Junior Police Academy held last week at Harrison Intermediate School. Cadets experience what police officers learn and what they are expected to achieve while in an actual police academy....

read more
Council kicks comp plan to CPAC

Council kicks comp plan to CPAC

Jul 6, 2022 |

The completed draft of the newly updated comprehensive plan was presented to council in a workshop during the June 14 council meeting. Members of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) and Planning and Zoning Commission joined agents from the consulting firm...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022