City updated on Stone Road

Public Works Director Tim Porter first briefed council on Stone Road in November 2021 concerning issues surrounding planned improvements.

The city and Collin County previously entered a partnership to improve the road because of its poor condition. Several chip and seal operations have been completed, consisting of pouring tar and various gravel sizes, then passing cars will pound the tar and gravel into the road. However, potholes continue to form on the road.

In addition, the county is contesting ownership of Stone Road.

