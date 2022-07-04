Lee takes over Wylie East running back duties

The Wylie East Raiders football team boasts plenty of athleticism for the 2022 season.

They’re led by their running back room, where the Raiders bring back three varsity-level players to help jump-start their move to the 6A level. Leading the way in the backfield will be senior running back Tristan Lee.

Lee was the backup running back last season as a junior, running behind senior Brandan Nurse. To end the season, Lee saved his best for last with a six-carry, 77-yard and one-rushing touchdown game against Highland Park to end the season. Head coach Marcus Gold is expecting him to continue that progress in 2022.

“He’s a really terrific athlete,” Gold said. “He’s explosive, does well for us on the football field, on the track and field team and he’ll be our starting tailback with several different guys also cycling in.”

Lee was able to average over seven yards per carry last season for the Raiders. Taking on a bigger load of the offense, coach Gold believes he’s still going to have that big play ability in the backfield.

“I think he’s ready for [more carries],” Gold said. “He’s worked hard throughout the offseason and is getting stronger. He’s a mentally and physically better football player who’s thrived off us having a full offseason with us. He’s mentally prepared to take on the challenge.”

Along with Lee, Wylie East athlete Terrell Washington Jr. will likely lead the team in carries once again in 2022. The Purdue football commit will play several different offensive positions for the Raiders, including lining up at quarterback and receiver. Last season, he led the team with 1,124 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.

For coach Gold, having a Division I athlete means finding as many ways as possible to get him involved in the offensive game. His approach this offseason is something the coaching staff has taken notice of.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com