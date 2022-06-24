Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Raiders excited for prospects on offensive line

by | Jun 24, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Replacing several starters, Wylie East has its work cut out for them with a young offensive line.

Head coach Marcus Gold and his staff still feel confident ahead of the new year. With young players waiting in the wings behind a veteran offensive line, coach Gold feels like they’ll be prepared to make an impact ahead of the new year.

“Last season’s roster was heavily senior-loaded,” Gold said. “That’s not always a bad thing, because we’re really excited about our young guys. We’ve got our offensive line coach Alex Gillis who’s excited to work with these kids, and we think they’ll be good this season.”

The Raiders still have several juniors and seniors competing for snaps in 2022. Seniors Evan Potts, Mark Moslener and Daniel Okonkwo will have an opportunity to earn roles, while juniors Clark Pierson, Alex Bohanon, David Moseri and Amjad Thabata are also competing for playing time. Regardless of who wins the position battle, coach Gold is confident that the new players can improve the team at the line of scrimmage this offseason.

“One thing that is going to be very noticeable on our offensive line is that they should be physically bigger and stronger,” Gold said. “One of the things we looked at toward the end of the season was looking at statistics and seeing how we can improve. We identified goal-line offense and defense as a priority and that comes down to the big boys up front. We prioritized getting bigger and they’ve made a lot of strides in the weight room to get to that point.”

During the offseason, the coaching staff has focused on getting the team stronger in the trenches during the weightlifting program. That development has helped build a strong foundation that coach Gold said should lead to good chemistry on the field.

“It’s a very different position group than the rest of the team,” Gold said. “It’s a very humble group that isn’t always going to get their name in the paper but is ready to work. The mental aspect of the game is where we want them to grow and understand their concepts. We didn’t do spring football, which would help with the physicality, but we think it will help us long term to improve mentally and then improve the physicality in the fall with two scrimmages.”

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie finds new options at receiver, tight end

Wylie finds new options at receiver, tight end

Jun 24, 2022 | ,

With several new faces taking up positions at receiver for the Wylie Pirates, it’d be fair to expect a steep learning curve. Head coach Jimmy Carter is expecting to use the two non-district games to help the group to get up to speed at the varsity football level....

read more
Headliner to perform original, bluegrass songs

Headliner to perform original, bluegrass songs

Jun 24, 2022 |

Thousands of people will flock to Wylie this weekend for some summer fun at the Bluegrass on Ballard music festival. Alecia Nugent packed a bag and traveled from Nashville for the event, but rather than listening to music, Nugent will be the headliner for the...

read more
Medlin returns as Braves starting quarterback

Medlin returns as Braves starting quarterback

Jun 24, 2022 | ,

Quarterback can be the most important position on the football field. For the Community Braves, one of the biggest advantages is having your starting signal caller return to action. Not only that, but Community will have three quarterbacks all with playing experience...

read more
P&Z considers new housing development

P&Z considers new housing development

Jun 23, 2022 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing concerning a change from agriculture to planned development - townhome district for 5.56 acres located east of the intersection of North Ballard Avenue and Harvest Bend Drive. The concept plan shows 43...

read more
Hot car and dogs don’t mix

Hot car and dogs don’t mix

Jun 22, 2022 |

Hot cars are no place for kids, let alone dogs in this Texas heat. Our furry friends such as dogs and cats can’t regulate their internal temperature as easily as humans can. With fewer mechanisms to cool off, pets, especially dogs, have an increased risk of heatstroke...

read more
Ministry to host concert in the park

Ministry to host concert in the park

Jun 22, 2022 |

The opportunity to use a stage set up in the park one day before the bluegrass festival opened the door for a local ministry to offer a free concert. Hope for the Cities, a ministry of the Cross Church, is planning a free concert from 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Olde...

read more
Wylie PD mourns one of their own

Wylie PD mourns one of their own

Jun 20, 2022 |

The Wylie Police Department announced in a news release that Officer Chris Taylor died today after a lengthy battle with cancer. Taylor served the community for nearly 24 years, the news release said. He began his career as a reserve officer before he was hired as a...

read more
Three dead after incident on Lake Lavon

Three dead after incident on Lake Lavon

Jun 20, 2022 |

Collin County deputies responded to a distress call Saturday, June 18, after a boat overturned on Lake Lavon near Brockdale Park.  A strong storm crossed over the lake around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night, which caused the boat with four people to capsize, according...

read more
Just a bit peaved

Just a bit peaved

Jun 20, 2022 | ,

By John Moore I used to pay little attention to the world’s little idiosyncrasies, but now they seem ever present. And it’s more than slightly annoying. I can’t be the only one. When I was getting change back from the fast-food drive-thru recently, it all became...

read more
Community builds on strength at line of scrimmage

Community builds on strength at line of scrimmage

Jun 17, 2022 | ,

The Community Braves consistently put out a strong rushing attack, thanks in large part to the development group of their offensive line. That development starts with the return of two starters to lead the way. The Braves are led by Stevie Hopper on the offensive...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022