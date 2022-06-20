Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Three dead after incident on Lake Lavon

by | Jun 20, 2022 | Latest

Collin County deputies responded to a distress call Saturday, June 18, after a boat overturned on Lake Lavon near Brockdale Park. 

A strong storm crossed over the lake around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night, which caused the boat with four people to capsize, according to a Sunday, June 19, news release. The boater who placed the distress call managed to hold onto a tree but the other three men were initially pronounced missing.

Game Wardens rescued the boater hanging onto the tree but the three others in the boat were not found in the initial searches Saturday.

On Sunday, deputies from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office recovered one of the bodies with Game Wardens recovering another Sunday afternoon. The body of the fourth boater was found in the morning Monday, June 20.

Officials said the three dead are presumed to have drowned.

The Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with Game Wardens, Wylie Fire Department and Princeton Fire Department to locate the bodies.

The names are being withheld pending notifications of next of kin.

0 Comments

Related News

Just a bit peaved

Just a bit peaved

Jun 20, 2022 | ,

By John Moore I used to pay little attention to the world’s little idiosyncrasies, but now they seem ever present. And it’s more than slightly annoying. I can’t be the only one. When I was getting change back from the fast-food drive-thru recently, it all became...

read more
Community builds on strength at line of scrimmage

Community builds on strength at line of scrimmage

Jun 17, 2022 | ,

The Community Braves consistently put out a strong rushing attack, thanks in large part to the development group of their offensive line. That development starts with the return of two starters to lead the way. The Braves are led by Stevie Hopper on the offensive...

read more
Pirates work in young running backs

Pirates work in young running backs

Jun 17, 2022 | ,

When losing a senior leader to the team, it can often be difficult to replace. That’s the case for the Wylie Pirates football team, who lost their top two running backs last season. Namely, they lost starting tailback Blake Fuller, who led the team with 1,092 yards...

read more
NTMWD elects board officers for 2022-23

NTMWD elects board officers for 2022-23

Jun 17, 2022 |

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) Board of Directors elected its 2022-23 officers during the May 26, regular meeting. Jack May of Garland was voted to serve as president. Richard Peasley of Frisco was voted vice president and George Crump of...

read more
WISD to adopt budget next week

WISD to adopt budget next week

Jun 16, 2022 |

The Wylie ISD Board of Trustees will convene next week to approve a budget totaling $231 million. A public hearing on the WISD budget for fiscal year 2022-23 will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the Education Service Center. The budget for the 2021-22...

read more
James focused on winning his senior season

James focused on winning his senior season

Jun 15, 2022 | ,

Even though Anthony James didn’t expect to be put in this position, it hasn’t stopped him from standing out. The Wylie East football star didn’t realize his future in college football until he started getting recruited after his freshman season. In fact, he didn’t...

read more
Budget amendment approved for rising fuel costs

Budget amendment approved for rising fuel costs

Jun 15, 2022 |

Council approved a budget amendment at the Tuesday, June 14 council meeting to add funds to various departments because of fuel costs. The general fund expenditures will increase by $100,000, the 4B Sales Tax Fund expenditures will increase by $3,300, and the Utility...

read more
Gas price increases expected to continue

Gas price increases expected to continue

Jun 15, 2022 |

The increased oil demand continues to outpace global supply, resulting in high gas prices across the state, the nation and the world. As a result, the national gas price average on June 13, was $5.014 per gallon, the highest recorded average price. According to AAA,...

read more
WISD, nonprofits offer free meals

WISD, nonprofits offer free meals

Jun 15, 2022 |

While summer is supposed to be a time for children to relax and enjoy unstructured playtime, some of them may experience food insecurity as families struggle with the extra mouths to feed and rising grocery prices. Several groups, including Wylie ISD, are working to...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022