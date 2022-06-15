Budget amendment approved for rising fuel costs

Council approved a budget amendment at the Tuesday, June 14 council meeting to add funds to various departments because of fuel costs.

The general fund expenditures will increase by $100,000, the 4B Sales Tax Fund expenditures will increase by $3,300, and the Utility Fund expenditure will increase by $17,000.

Council also approved a professional services project order for the Wylie Historic Area Drainage Master Plan to Huitt-Zollars, Inc for $197,000.

City Engineer Tim Porter said the contract is to develop a comprehensive plan to assist with the “storm drainage forecast.”

Porter said the engineers at Huitt-Zollars have “unique abilities” to create the plan, including simulated rainfall models and data collection of the city’s existing drainage systems.

In the end, Porter said city staff will have a draft, a report and recommendations from the engineer.

