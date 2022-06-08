Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Staff updates project funding sources

by | Jun 8, 2022 | Latest

Staff and council met in a workshop to discuss capital projects currently in progress or scheduled for the future.

City Manager Brent Parker said the purpose of the meeting was not to get detailed information on each project but to update council on the funding status of each project.

A capital project is an infrastructure project that helps maintain or improve a city and is often new construction, expansions, renovation or replacement of an existing facility.

For the full story, see our June 8 issue or subscribe online.

