Election Day is today

Voters are heading to the polls for another time to influence the candidates that will appear on the November ballot.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 24, and voters will cast their ballots in the runoff election. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Texas is an open primary state, meaning that voters do not register with a party and instead cast their ballot in either the Democratic or Republican primary, not both. Additionally, the Texas Election Code states individuals can’t vote for a different party than they voted for in the March primaries.

In the state elections, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and George P. Bush will face each other in the Republican primary runoff for attorney general.

Republican voters will also choose between Tim Westley and Dawn Buckingham for Commissioner of the General Land Office.

The last state race on the Republican ballot is for the Railroad Commission. Sarah Stogner is challenging incumbent Wayne Christian.

At the county level, incumbent Lynne Finley faces Mike Gould for the Republican nomination for the District Clerk position.

Democratic voters will choose between Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier as the nominee for Lieutenant Governor.

In the Democratic race for the attorney general nomination, Joe Jaworski and Rochelle Mercedes Garza are facing each other.

Democratic voters will also decide on the Comptroller of Public Affairs race between Janet T. Dudding and Angel Lois Vega.

The last race on the Democratic ballot for Collin County voters is the Democratic Party County Chair. Incumbent Mike Rawlins is being challenged by Caroline Werner.

Polling locations in the area include Collin College Wylie Campus, located at 391 Country Club Road; the Wylie Senior Recreation Center, located at 800 Thomas Street; and the Murphy Community Center, located at 205 North Murphy Road. Collin County voters can cast their ballot at any polling location within the county.

