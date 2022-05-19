Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie preaches competition in spring practices

by | May 19, 2022 | Latest, Sports

With the thunderous sound of shoulder pads colliding, the sidelines erupt with cheers and talk at the Wylie football practice.

Jason Nwokedi read the play from his safety position and snuffed out the screen pass, knocking wide receiver Chris Lewis back behind the line of scrimmage. The maroon jersey defensive players erupted to celebrate the big hit, while the white jersey offensive players defended their teammate.

A few players later, Lewis got another chance, knocking over linebacker Cole Troy on a quick passing play. That type of competition is something that head coach Jimmy Carter and the Pirates coaching staff have looked preached this spring.

“That’s the thing we’re trying to establish this spring,” Carter said. “We want to bring a lot of energy on offense and defense and keep the competition level high. We kind of changed up how we do things in practice to get guys ready and battling on the field.”

Wylie is looking to reach the playoffs in 2022 after missing out by one game last season. After a tough start to the year and battling to get back in the district standings late, coach Carter said the team wants to break away from its identity as a second half of the season team.

“We want to start faster this season,” Carter said. “The goal is to play well from the first game in August through December. It’ll be a wake-up call for some kids early on. We fly around to the football a lot more this season and we’re going to go out there and have fun.”

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Raiders ready to rumble in 6A

Raiders ready to rumble in 6A

May 18, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East Raiders football team is hitting the ground running in the offseason, looking forward to big changes. The major change at Wylie East is the move up to 6A sports starting in the fall. Moving into District 9-6A with Wylie and Garland ISD, the team is...

read more
City will not play ball with YMCA

City will not play ball with YMCA

May 18, 2022 |

The Wylie Recreation Center will stay under the control of the city, council decided after discussions concerning the center were held during the May 10 regular meeting. The recreation center currently operates at a loss, and council has held several meetings to...

read more
Wylie Fire-Rescue opens Fire Station No. 4

Wylie Fire-Rescue opens Fire Station No. 4

May 18, 2022 |

Wylie Fire-Rescue held a pair of ceremonies over the weekend to officially open Fire Station No. 4. The grand opening ceremony was held Friday, May 13, and a Push-In Ceremony was held Saturday, May 14, at the newest fire station, located at 3200 McMillen Drive. Along...

read more
Parker named city manager￼

Parker named city manager￼

May 18, 2022 |

After serving as interim city manager since October of last year, Brent Parker accepted the city manager position during the Tuesday, May 11, regular council meeting. Parker accepted the position after council reconvened from a brief executive session. “I want to...

read more
Summer reading is set to begin

Summer reading is set to begin

May 18, 2022 |

Several programs — and prizes — will be available for readers of all ages as the Smith Public Library encourages area residents to pick up a book this summer. The Summer Reading Club, hosted by the library, offers many prizes for children, teens and adults...

read more
Pirates lose in regional quarterfinals

Pirates lose in regional quarterfinals

May 17, 2022 | ,

It was the end of the line for the Wylie Pirates softball team, who were swept in the regional quarterfinals by Waco Midway. The Pirates (14-0, 31-11) struggled in game one of the series Friday night at Midlothian High School, losing 11-1. Wylie started the game...

read more
Early voting begins today

Early voting begins today

May 16, 2022 |

Early voting for the Democrat and Republican primary runoff elections begins today and runs through Friday, May 20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. during early voting and on Election Day. Texas is an open primary state,...

read more
Pirates win two medals at state

Pirates win two medals at state

May 15, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates took home some silverware at the track and field state championships on Saturday. Competing in three events, Wylie had two medalists on the day. Nathanael Berhane started off the day with a personal record in the 3200, placing third overall...

read more
Fatal crash on State Highway 78 May 11

Fatal crash on State Highway 78 May 11

May 13, 2022 |

The Farmersville Fire Department, Police Department and Collin County Sheriff’s office responded to a fatal crash involving three vehicles around 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. Caleb Edwards, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022