Parker named city manager￼

After serving as interim city manager since October of last year, Brent Parker accepted the city manager position during the Tuesday, May 11, regular council meeting.

Parker accepted the position after council reconvened from a brief executive session.

“I want to thank y’all for the confidence you have placed in me,” Parker said. “It’s truly an honor for me to do this, and I don’t take this position lightly.”

Parker said that he grew up in Wylie and is happy to serve his hometown in any capacity he can. The new city manager started with the city as a firefighter and paramedic in 2001 and worked his way up the ranks. In 2014, he was promoted to fire chief and began assistant city manager in 2019.

