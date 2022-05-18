Subscribe
Parker named city manager￼

by | May 18, 2022 | Latest

After serving as interim city manager since October of last year, Brent Parker accepted the city manager position during the Tuesday, May 11, regular council meeting.

Parker accepted the position after council reconvened from a brief executive session.

“I want to thank y’all for the confidence you have placed in me,” Parker said. “It’s truly an honor for me to do this, and I don’t take this position lightly.”

Parker said that he grew up in Wylie and is happy to serve his hometown in any capacity he can. The new city manager started with the city as a firefighter and paramedic in 2001 and worked his way up the ranks. In 2014, he was promoted to fire chief and began assistant city manager in 2019.

City will not play ball with YMCA

May 18, 2022 |

The Wylie Recreation Center will stay under the control of the city, council decided after discussions concerning the center were held during the May 10 regular meeting. The recreation center currently operates at a loss, and council has held several meetings to...

Wylie Fire-Rescue opens Fire Station No. 4

May 18, 2022 |

Wylie Fire-Rescue held a pair of ceremonies over the weekend to officially open Fire Station No. 4. The grand opening ceremony was held Friday, May 13, and a Push-In Ceremony was held Saturday, May 14, at the newest fire station, located at 3200 McMillen Drive. Along...

Summer reading is set to begin

May 18, 2022 |

Several programs — and prizes — will be available for readers of all ages as the Smith Public Library encourages area residents to pick up a book this summer. The Summer Reading Club, hosted by the library, offers many prizes for children, teens and adults...

Pirates lose in regional quarterfinals

May 17, 2022 | ,

It was the end of the line for the Wylie Pirates softball team, who were swept in the regional quarterfinals by Waco Midway. The Pirates (14-0, 31-11) struggled in game one of the series Friday night at Midlothian High School, losing 11-1. Wylie started the game...

Early voting begins today

May 16, 2022 |

Early voting for the Democrat and Republican primary runoff elections begins today and runs through Friday, May 20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. during early voting and on Election Day. Texas is an open primary state,...

Pirates win two medals at state

May 15, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates took home some silverware at the track and field state championships on Saturday. Competing in three events, Wylie had two medalists on the day. Nathanael Berhane started off the day with a personal record in the 3200, placing third overall...

Fatal crash on State Highway 78 May 11

May 13, 2022 |

The Farmersville Fire Department, Police Department and Collin County Sheriff’s office responded to a fatal crash involving three vehicles around 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. Caleb Edwards, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a...

BBQ on Ballard comes to Olde City Park

May 13, 2022 |

Olde City Park will be turned into a smokehouse this weekend as competitors vie for the best barbecue prize in the first-ever BBQ on Ballard. The event, which was originally scheduled for October of last year, will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May...

Property tax protest deadline looms

May 12, 2022 |

Residents who want to file a property tax protest have a fast-approaching deadline, according to Collin Central Appraisal District. CCAD Chief Appraiser Bo Daffin said the deadline to a file property tax protest is Monday, May 16. For notices mailed on April 15, the...

